The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) today announced the official launch of IMA Academy, a new medical education platform designed to provide healthcare professionals with expert-led, evidence-first education that is independent, transparent, and free from institutional and commercial influence.

Available at academy.imahealth.org, IMA Academy represents a major milestone in the organization’s mission to restore trust in medicine by expanding access to high-quality continuing medical education (CME) grounded in scientific rigor and real-world patient care.

The platform launches with a vast collection of independent medical education content, featuring more than 225 lectures, 130 hours of educational programming, and 56 physician faculty and subject matter experts spanning dozens of specialties.

“Medical education should challenge assumptions, encourage scientific inquiry, and equip physicians to better serve their patients,” said Dr. Joseph Varon, President and Chief Medical Officer of the Independent Medical Alliance. “IMA Academy was created to give healthcare professionals access to expert-led education that is evidence-based, intellectually honest, and free from the conflicts that too often influence traditional medical education. We believe physicians deserve more opportunities to learn from experienced clinicians working on the front lines of patient care.”

A New Model for Independent Medical Education

IMA Academy combines accredited CME opportunities with open-access learning, allowing physicians, healthcare professionals, and members of the public to access educational content on their own schedule.

The new IMA Academy offers:

Expert-led education from practicing physicians, researchers, and clinicians

Open-access enrollment with no subscription required

Accredited CME opportunities on select courses

Mobile and desktop access with personalized learning dashboards

Content driven by practicing clinicians, real-world clinical practice and emerging science

Healthcare professionals may purchase CME accreditation for eligible courses, while all educational content remains available for open-access viewing through a suggested donation model that supports IMA’s ongoing educational mission.

Launching with IMA’s 2026 Medical Education Conference

The platform debuts with the complete 2026 IMA Medical Education Conference: Emerging Trends in Medicine, featuring fifteen on-demand lectures and offering up to 12 CME credits. Retail cost for this course is $249 but IMA Academy is offering an introductory launch rate of $199.

Captured live in Texas this year at IMA’s annual conference, this course explores emerging research, innovative clinical approaches, and the latest developments across multiple medical disciplines.

Building a Comprehensive Educational Library

The launch of IMA Academy brings together five years of educational content with 56 expert lecturers including IMA leadership and Senior Fellows, previously housed across multiple formats and platforms, all consolidated in one place.

Current offerings include:

81 conference lectures spanning five years of IMA conferences

144 additional educational presentations and specialty programs

17 Kids Corner lectures hosted by Dr. Elizabeth Mumper focused on children’s health and parental education

40 Whole Body Health lectures with Dr. JP Saleeby

87 Long Story Short lectures with Dr. Mobeen Syed covering Long COVID, vaccine injury, and emerging medical research

In total, the Academy now offers:

225 educational lectures

130 hours of content

56 expert faculty members

Expanding Educational Opportunities in 2026

IMA Academy’s launch marks the beginning of a broader educational expansion initiative.

Among the programs currently in development is the Academy’s first specialty curriculum, a comprehensive Cancer Care Course expected to launch later this year.

The course will feature approximately 10-12 lessons designed to help healthcare professionals better understand emerging research, integrative and functional approaches, diagnostics, treatment strategies, and patient-centered cancer care.

Future specialty tracks and educational programs are also planned as part of IMA’s ongoing commitment to supporting physicians, healthcare professionals, and patients with accessible, independent medical education.

Learn from Physicians, Not Institutions

IMA Academy reflects the organization’s belief that some of the most valuable medical education comes directly from experienced clinicians caring for patients every day.

“Our faculty are active physicians, pathologists, researchers, and healthcare professionals teaching from decades of real-world experience,” said Dr. Varon. “The goal is simple: provide meaningful education that helps clinicians think critically, stay informed, and improve patient outcomes.”

To explore courses and learn more, visit academy.imahealth.org.