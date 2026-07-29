Independent Medical Alliance: Fauci Diaries Confirm the Suppression of Truth During the COVID Era
“The Fauci diaries are the final reveal in this tragic drama of the COVID response. The system failed the American people in every possible way.” — Dr. Joseph Varon
“My colleagues and I were silenced so that Fauci’s voice could be heard without question.” — Dr. Joseph Varon, IMA President and Chief Medical Officer
IMA President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Varon released the following statement about the findings of the Fauci diaries. Dr. Varon served on the frontlines of medical care during COVID and was hailed as a hero doctor for spending 715 days straight in scrubs in the emergency ward. But then he began voicing what he was seeing and questioning the Fauci mandates. That’s when things changed.
“I am beyond appalled at the revelations of the Fauci diaries. My colleagues and I were silenced so that Fauci’s voice could be heard without question. My patients were badgered and threatened by their employers while Fauci hid the truth about the virus.
The practice of medicine was stamped out by the power of a government directed by an overzealous, self-appointed despot who declared, ‘I am the science.’ I and others were gagged and threatened with loss of career when we spoke up about the very real truths we saw in the emergency rooms. Independent doctors faced ruin, and patients died because Fauci was elevated above practicing doctors.
The Fauci diaries are the final reveal in this tragic drama of the COVID response. The system failed the American people in every possible way. The cancelling of doctors and other medical experts over their valid and highly accurate observations, was a crime against all Americans.
COVID shone a spotlight on just how centrally controlled medicine had become. Those institutions that backed this despotic Fauci regime must now be dismantled, public and private alike. This is why we started the Independent Medical Alliance.
This must never, never happen again.”
About Dr. Joseph Varon
Dr. Joseph Varon is a critical care physician, professor, and president and chief medical officer of the Independent Medical Alliance. He has authored over 1000 peer-reviewed publications and serves as editor-in-chief of the Journal of Independent Medicine. You can read more of Dr. Varon’s IMA posts here.
I am a bapiper in a police/fire band. I have lost track of the number of funerals we have done for young first responders who took those jabs. In our area it was an option. Most did not take it. But, all over the state they did. They have slowed down, but all deaths are suspect now, aren't they?
I will never trust the medical profession again. I will always do my own research.
Sadly he will plead the 5th and not answer anything. He destroyed so many lives…… not just with murder, but careers, mental health, children’s education, etc. all because of his greed and ego. It is the world that paid the price for this monster and sadly IMO he will not pay the consequences for his actions. There is NO JUSTICE FOR ANY OF US.