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C. Wilson's avatar
C. Wilson
4h

I am a bapiper in a police/fire band. I have lost track of the number of funerals we have done for young first responders who took those jabs. In our area it was an option. Most did not take it. But, all over the state they did. They have slowed down, but all deaths are suspect now, aren't they?

I will never trust the medical profession again. I will always do my own research.

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Karma's avatar
Karma
4h

Sadly he will plead the 5th and not answer anything. He destroyed so many lives…… not just with murder, but careers, mental health, children’s education, etc. all because of his greed and ego. It is the world that paid the price for this monster and sadly IMO he will not pay the consequences for his actions. There is NO JUSTICE FOR ANY OF US.

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