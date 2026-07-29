“My colleagues and I were silenced so that Fauci’s voice could be heard without question.” — Dr. Joseph Varon, IMA President and Chief Medical Officer

IMA President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Varon released the following statement about the findings of the Fauci diaries. Dr. Varon served on the frontlines of medical care during COVID and was hailed as a hero doctor for spending 715 days straight in scrubs in the emergency ward. But then he began voicing what he was seeing and questioning the Fauci mandates. That’s when things changed.

“I am beyond appalled at the revelations of the Fauci diaries. My colleagues and I were silenced so that Fauci’s voice could be heard without question. My patients were badgered and threatened by their employers while Fauci hid the truth about the virus.

The practice of medicine was stamped out by the power of a government directed by an overzealous, self-appointed despot who declared, ‘I am the science.’ I and others were gagged and threatened with loss of career when we spoke up about the very real truths we saw in the emergency rooms. Independent doctors faced ruin, and patients died because Fauci was elevated above practicing doctors.

The Fauci diaries are the final reveal in this tragic drama of the COVID response. The system failed the American people in every possible way. The cancelling of doctors and other medical experts over their valid and highly accurate observations, was a crime against all Americans.

COVID shone a spotlight on just how centrally controlled medicine had become. Those institutions that backed this despotic Fauci regime must now be dismantled, public and private alike. This is why we started the Independent Medical Alliance.

This must never, never happen again.”