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Leslie H MSc's avatar
Leslie H MSc
14hEdited

How does anyone justify normalizing these shots without recognition of Dr Marks hiding the VAERS harms (by silencing the whistleblower who found a couple of dozen danger signals they didn’t want to report, with FDA approval and now billions more in USD going to Pfizer and Moderna to prioritize shots for kids, the cohort that doesn’t need it and risks most alteration by the modRNA?

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Om's avatar
Om
14h

Pfizer and Moderna mRNA injections are now FDA approved. This recent news will have no impact on these shots. This is the reality so please let's not be naive.

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