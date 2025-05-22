“Today was the biggest signal yet that it’s a new day in American healthcare. Under RFK Jr.’s leadership, HHS will return to focusing on science-based health care, while ignoring the pressures from big money influence.” – Dr. Joseph Varon

The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) issued a strong statement of support today for the White House’s Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission and its groundbreaking assessment, “Making Our Children Healthy Again.” The report represents a long-overdue reckoning with the alarming rise in childhood chronic disease and offers a bold, evidence-driven plan to restore health and wellbeing to America’s next generation.

“Today’s children are sicker, more medicated, and more overwhelmed than ever before. The MAHA Report does what far too few institutions have done—it tells the truth,” said Dr. Joseph Varon, IMA President and Chief Medical Officer. “For decades, we’ve watched as rates of childhood obesity, diabetes, ADHD, and mental illness have skyrocketed. The overmedication of our children has become a national emergency. This administration is finally confronting it head on.”

The MAHA assessment rightly identifies four major contributors to the ongoing childhood health crisis: poor nutrition, toxic environmental exposures, chronic stress and technology overuse, and the over prescription of pharmaceutical drugs. The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) especially commends the Commission for recognizing that the growing reliance on prescriptions, often given before lifestyle, nutritional, or behavioral interventions are explored, is driving a cycle of dependency and long-term harm. We're confident that HHS will take the next steps of addressing the risks of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in children as part of any serious effort to restore and protect children's health.

“We remain confident that HHS will also take the necessary steps to reverse the recommendation of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant women and children,” said Kelly Bumann, IMA Executive Director.

The Independent Medical Alliance has long advocated for reforms to pediatric prescribing practices and for stronger safeguards around childhood exposure to pharmaceuticals, vaccines, chemicals, and processed foods. The IMA calls on Congress, medical institutions, and public health leaders to treat the MAHA findings as a national imperative, not a political one.

“We urge every pediatrician, policymaker, and parent to read this report,” said Varon. “This is not just about health. It’s about the future of our country.”

The HHS & mRNA story continues to evolve by the hour. Check the following links to learn more and get involved: