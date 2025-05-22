Independent Medical Alliance

Darlene Bettencourt
16m

It absolutely does not go far enough. There is plenty of statistical evidence of death and disabilities that continue to this day. These bioweapons are dangerous for EVERYONE. They don't even consider safety...and leave plenty of room for exceptions. Babies and pregnant women are a start....but geeeez, Hugely disappointing. mRNA technology for vaccines has been around since the early 2000s...but never approved because they were dangerous then and no different now. Are we all still making spike protein after 4+ years?? Who knows!!

SEF
18m

Hard question: why such an EXTREME fixation on "childhood disease"? Certainly, any significant health problems in children (even if rare) are extremely concerning and deserve some special attention. But the truth is that the overwhelming majority of catastrophic and devastating health problems are NOT in children, in fact just the opposite. So besides it being more politically and emotionally arousing, is there any factual reason for this extreme preoccupation with "childhood disease"?

