Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

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Hazel's avatar
Hazel
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Urge caution all u want. Hospital doctors and nurses have been mandated to take flu shot for years, or be fired. No one cared years ago when they started the mandate. General population supports this mandate thinking staff is killing their family members

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