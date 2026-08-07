“The mRNA platform continues causing unforeseen health crises, and we strongly urge extreme caution and full transparency when implementing this new shot.”

– Dr. Joseph Varon

The Independent Medical Alliance—a coalition of independent doctors, healthcare providers, and researchers—today urged caution following FDA approval of Moderna’s mFLUSIVA, the first mRNA-based seasonal influenza shot approved in the United States. The FDA granted traditional approval for adults ages 50–64 and accelerated approval for those 65 and older.

“We recognize the importance of protecting older Americans from influenza, but we are deeply concerned that the FDA has taken this risky step,” said IMA President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Varon. “Frontline doctors are seeing a growing number of mRNA induced health crises every day, including heart inflammation, autoimmune disorders, and aggressive resurgence of cancers.”

“Expanding the mRNA platform into routine seasonal vaccination demands exceptional transparency, careful patient evaluation and thorough long-term safety monitoring,” continued Varon. “Patients must be given full information about mRNA’s track record of long term complications so they can decide for themselves if the rewards outweigh the risks.”

The IMA has been on the forefront of calling attention to the harms produced by the mRNA COVID shots and the IMA’s Journal of Independent Medicine has published extensively on this subject.

Formerly the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, the IMA has grown into America’s leading organization of frontline doctors, healthcare providers, and researchers advocating for full reform of government healthcare agencies, including transparency on conflicts of interest, pricing and payments, drug and vaccine injuries, and other essential reforms to restore trust in healthcare agencies.