“Under the outgoing dietary guidelines, America developed the world’s worst chronic illness problem. The new focus on non-processed foods, less sugar, and more balanced fats is a good first step.” –Dr. Joseph Varon

The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA), the nation’s leading coalition of independent physicians, healthcare providers, and medical researchers, today praised the newly released 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), hailing them as a pivotal reset in the fight against America’s chronic illness epidemic.

“America’s chronic health crisis is a stark indicator that the outgoing dietary guidelines were not only ineffective but were actively contributing to soaring rates of obesity, diabetes, and other preventable diseases,” said IMA President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Varon. “The new guidelines’ emphasis on nutrient-dense whole foods, high-quality proteins, healthy fats, and strict limits on added sugars represents a science-backed approach that prioritizes real nourishment over processed alternatives.”

Dr. Varon added, “As we enter the new year, HHS and USDA are providing Americans with science-backed, holistic food guidelines that can truly transform health outcomes in 2026 and beyond. We expect lasting positive impacts for generations to come.”

Key changes in the 2025-2030 guidelines include:

Strong Shift Toward Whole, “Real” Food: For the first time, the guidelines explicitly warn against highly processed foods, advising Americans to avoid packaged, prepared, or ready-to-eat items high in added sugars, sodium, or artificial additives, while prioritizing nutrient-dense options like proteins, dairy, vegetables, fruits, healthy fats, and whole grains.

Elevated Importance of Protein and Healthy Fats: Protein is positioned as a key component in every meal, with recommendations for a variety of sources, including animal-based options like meats, poultry, eggs, and seafood. The guidelines also lift prior restrictions on healthy fats, encouraging intake from whole-food sources such as full-fat dairy, nuts, seeds, olives, and avocados.

New Dietary Visual & Messaging: The guidance reclaims and updates the traditional food pyramid as an educational tool, de-emphasizing refined carbohydrates and elevating proteins, dairy, healthy fats, fruits, and vegetables to promote better nutritional balance.

First-Ever Specific Limits on Added Sugars: Added sugars are deemed incompatible with a healthy diet, with no amount recommended—including complete avoidance for children aged four and under—and prohibitions on sugar-sweetened beverages like sodas, fruit drinks, and energy drinks.