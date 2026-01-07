Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Becky Jennings's avatar
Becky Jennings
20hEdited

The new guidelines are indeed good news & I’m thankful for the effort but how is the food going to be truly healthy when it is sprayed with glysophate & other toxins & is grown in soil with depleted minerals? And in addition alot of food has added hormones & maybe even MRNA🤷‍♀️ And what about Apeel??????

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Big E's avatar
Big E
20h

Here’s a graphic of the new food pyramid: https://x.com/WhiteHouse/status/2008938280658534905?s=20

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Independent Medical Alliance · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture