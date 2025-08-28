“This rogue agency has long since lost its focus on the core mission, instead becoming a hub for promoting government control and politically charged activism. It’s past time for the CDC to get a top-to-bottom house cleaning.” – Dr. Joseph Varon.

In response to sweeping leadership changes at the CDC (the removal of CDC Director Susan Monarez and the resignations of four top officials), the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) today issued a statement from our President, Dr. Joseph Varon, addressing the agency’s failures and calling for urgent reform.

“Long detached from frontline realities, the CDC has abandoned its core mission of safeguarding American families from disease. Instead, it has evolved into a taxpayer-funded stronghold for ideologues advancing government overreach and politically charged activism. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Agency was marked by catastrophic failures: faulty initial testing kits that delayed national response, flip-flopping mask guidance that sowed public confusion, at least 25 documented statistical and numerical errors—80% of which exaggerated the pandemic’s severity, muddled communications that eroded trust, and suppression of dissenting voices from experienced clinicians. These blunders amounted to institutional malpractice, resulting in the loss of lives and eroding public confidence. The recent firings and resignations under HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s leadership signal it’s finally time for radical reform: purge the political operatives peddling disconnected agendas, install fresh leaders with hands-on clinical expertise, and eradicate the ideological dogma infesting every level of the Atlanta headquarters.”

The Independent Medical Alliance looks forward to new leadership at the CDC—leaders who prioritize science, transparency, and patient welfare over politics. America urgently needs an agency run by professionals of integrity, free from conflicts of interest, and grounded in the real-world experience of frontline physicians. Only by restoring credibility and accountability can the CDC rebuild the trust it has squandered.

Healthcare Reform – Powered by You 🤝

We’ve been working toward healthcare reform long before it made headlines. The Independent Medical Alliance brings together doctors, scientists, and advocates who believe patients should come first—and that belief is finally gaining ground.

But we can’t keep that momentum without you.

Donate today to help us protect principled, patient-centered care and push back against the forces trying to shut it down.

👉 Donate Now to Keep Healthcare Honest