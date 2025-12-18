The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA), a national coalition of physicians, healthcare providers, and medical researchers, today released the following statement in support of HHS moves to shut down harmful child sex change procedures, including officially changing care standards and guidelines, initiating rule-making to bar hospitals from performing sex change procedures on those under age 18 and ban any Medicaid funding for such procedures, and ending nearly $20 million in funding for the American Academy of Pediatrics, which has been on the forefront of pushing harmful sex change procedures.

“These sex-changing experimentation procedures on youth have no basis in science, and it’s a huge black mark on the medical profession. The fact is, Dr. Frankenstein has no place in today’s healthcare. Yet many delusional physicians would put Frankenstein to shame for their mutilation of young patients. Today, that ends. As independent physicians, the IMA has been on the frontlines of pushing for science and data based healthcare procedures. Our tens of thousands of doctors, researchers and other healthcare professionals nationwide fully support HHS in their efforts to stamp out these life-ruining procedures that have been conducted in the name of leftist ideology, not science.” –Dr. Joseph Varon, IMA President and Chief Medical Officer.