Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
3h

Time to talk about the amyloid embalmer clots . 💥🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
SEF's avatar
SEF
3hEdited

If this "probe" is even MINIMALLY honest, it will reveal thousands of adult COVID vaccine-related deaths. The VAERS system has recorded over 30,000 sudden unexpected deaths following COVID vaccination in adults: https://openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality. If a fraction of those are vaccine-related (there's no logical, plausible explanation other than a LARGE fraction of them being vaccine-related), then that is over 10,000 vaccine-related adult deaths. Sadly, I don't have much faith at all that we will ever hear the REAL truth from this Mr. Operation Warp Speed administration. My guess is that they will make sure any "figures" they release on vaccine deaths will still allow them to make the nonsensical claim that the "vaccine saved numerous lives overall and its benefits far outweighed its risks". They will definitely try to have it both ways.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Independent Medical Alliance · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture