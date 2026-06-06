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Gringo's avatar
Gringo
7h

Annelise’s parents, including her father Johnston Camp, say they are determined to keep her treatment options open. They obtained a temporary restraining order after a physician recommended declaring her brain dead just two days after admission. The family believes there is still a chance — even a small percentage — of recovery and is seeking hyperbaric oxygen therapy and stem cell treatments at other facilities. Every effort available to bring Annelise back and pray that The Good Lord will hear our prayer's for her!

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Laraine Abbey-Katzev's avatar
Laraine Abbey-Katzev
7h

Have they tried using repeated sessions in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber? Or perhaps rectal ozone therapy for which they might want to get in touch with Robert Rowen, MD who is most experienced with ozone. He cured Ebola in Africa with ozone claiming it was an easy cure yet we hear nothing about that now with this current Ebola conversation.

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