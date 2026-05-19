“The voters spoke loud and clear. Senate Leader Thune must immediately replace the HELP Committee Chair and end the Senate’s health freedom blockade.” — Dr. Joseph Varon, President and Chief Medical Officer, Independent Medical Alliance

The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA), America’s largest coalition of independent physicians, researchers, and clinicians, today called on Senate Majority Leader John Thune to immediately remove Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) as Chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, and appoint a pro-health-freedom successor without delay.

The call comes just two days after Louisiana voters delivered a decisive verdict: Cassidy finished a distant third in Saturday’s Republican primary, eliminated from contention as Trump-endorsed Rep. Julia Letlow and State Treasurer John Fleming advance to a June 27 runoff. Cassidy is the first elected incumbent senator to lose renomination since Richard Lugar in 2012, and the first to place third or worse in a primary since Hattie Caraway in 1944.

“The entire congress needs to understand what just happened in Louisiana,” said Dr. Joseph Varon, IMA President and Chief Medical Officer. “Voters rejected a Senator who used one of the most powerful committees in Congress to shield Big Pharma and the healthcare status quo.

“Now Senator Thune has a simple choice,” continued Varon. “Immediately appoint a HELP Committee Chair who will fight for healthcare freedom, or explain to the American people why the Senate continues to protect entrenched pharmaceutical interests over transparency and patient trust.”

Cassidy’s tenure as HELP Committee Chair was marked by open friction with the Trump Administration’s health freedom agenda.

“The IMA was closely engaged in Louisiana throughout the RFK Jr. confirmation battle,” said Varon. “We saw firsthand how adamant those voters are for genuine healthcare reform. Saturday confirmed it. Now we expect the Senate to respond in kind.”