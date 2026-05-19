Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

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Jean's avatar
Jean
1d

Thune himself needs to go and take McConnell with him. His own predispositions are formidable! That said - terrific! Go for it! Cassidy will clearly be further incentavised to obstruct and be derelict. BTW - Roger Marshall, MD for the interim!

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Paul Parker's avatar
Paul Parker
1d

You got to be kidding as he is one of the most Rino Republican in Congress! John Thune should resign!

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