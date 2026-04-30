Independent Medical Alliance

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Linda Westmacott's avatar
Linda Westmacott
2d

Absolute progress✨

I retired early from my career as an RN because of the Profits over Patients ideology I found so prevalent in the Sickness & Disease Industry.

Thank you President Trump. You are doing a fantastic job in helping to heal America. 🇺🇸

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Kalle Pihlajasaari's avatar
Kalle Pihlajasaari
2d

There is that thing about excessive screening for cancer in healthy individuals that appears to generate negative outcomes in terms of quality of life.

Otherwise the lady seems like she would be better than most candidates.

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