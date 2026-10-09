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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
Oct 9Edited

Who sanctioned the horrendous mRNA injections in the first place? Your loving government. Still they have no desire to remove these dangerous injections from the market. That speaks to their real intentions. They want you to take more mRNA injections and risk more injuries and then they are going to investigate? The investigations should have started in 2020 while the fake trials were going on and people were being injured or killed.

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MelanieS's avatar
MelanieS
Oct 9

We want the truth. Since the vaccinations I have been diagnosed with ovarian cancer and my husband myocarditis & heart failure. We were completely healthy before this with no prior conditions.

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