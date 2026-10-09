The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA), a national coalition of independent physicians, researchers and clinicians, today applauded the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for opening a National Institutes of Health clinic dedicated to studying and treating patients who report health problems after vaccination. The IMA also praised HHS for simultaneously announcing a broader list of reforms to strengthen how the federal government documents and investigates vaccine injuries.

The clinic, which opened Oct. 5 on the Bethesda, Maryland NIH campus, brings patient care and scientific investigation together under one roof. HHS also announced that, in order to bolster comprehensive vaccine injury reporting:

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services proposes that physicians be reimbursed for their time spent filing reports to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). Electronic health records will now be required to capture vaccine-related adverse events, thereby bolstering the accuracy of vaccine injury reporting. The CDC also announced it’s overhauling VAERS to simplify reporting and provide better analytics for vaccine researchers.

“For years, vaccine injury was relegated to the backseat, VAERS data was regarded as unreliable, and doctors who viewed vaccine injury as a serious concern were marginalized,” said Dr. Joseph Varon, President and Chief Medical Officer of the IMA. “Secretary Kennedy and his team deserve real credit for prioritizing vaccine injury with the policy changes and tangible resources desperately needed to help those injured. And the fact is, without Secretary Kennedy’s leadership, these changes would not have happened.”

During COVID, the IMA and others raised alarms about cardiac and other adverse events reported after the mRNA shots. In 2022, the IMA published a clinical treatment protocol for patients suffering lingering symptoms after COVID-19 vaccination, at a time when major public health refused to formally recognize the condition and no diagnostic code existed for it. Under Secretary Kennedy, however, federal regulators have turned their focus to these and other injuries, including requiring Pfizer and Moderna to strengthen the myocarditis and pericarditis warnings on their mRNA COVID-19 vaccine labels.

“A physician’s first duty is to ‘do no harm,’ yet the growing number of vaccine injuries, particularly during COVID years, has left tens of thousands of patients with life-altering conditions,” continued Dr. Varon. “The reforms announced yesterday are part of a long-overdue reckoning, and strong steps toward rebuilding the trust that was lost.”

The IMA’s Journal of Independent Medicine has become one of America’s leading forums where doctors can freely discuss the vaccine injuries they’re seeing on the frontlines and the treatment protocols that have the greatest success. The IMA was also named earlier this year an official advisor to the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).