The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) released a statement today regarding the FDA weekend memo that identified at least 10 children who died after receiving the COVID-19 mRNA shot.
“History will remember the COVID shot mandates with the same contempt as other past atrocities that have been pushed by bureaucrats in the name of medicine.” – Dr. Joseph Varon.
The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA), a national network of frontline physicians committed to transparency, evidence-based practice, and patient-centered reform, released the following statement today from IMA President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Varon regarding the FDA weekend memo that identified at least 10 children who died after receiving the COVID-19 mRNA shot.
“This unproven, ineffective, and medically dangerous mRNA shot was mandated on the American people without proper oversight and safety testing. This was particularly egregious in mandating the shot for young children, the population least vulnerable to COVID. And yes, children lost their lives who otherwise would have been healthy had they not taken the shot.
As practicing physicians, our members even now are seeing a growing number of injuries from those who took one or multiple mRNA shots. So for those actually on the front lines of our healthcare system, this problem is very real.
It’s long past time to fully investigate and adjudicate this horrific era of mandated COVID shots. We must ensure this never happens again. History will remember the COVID shot mandates with the same contempt as other past atrocities that have been pushed by bureaucrats in the name of medicine.”
The Four Pillars of the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) are the foundation of its mission to transform healthcare. These include combating chronic disease by focusing on prevention and addressing underlying causes; promoting patient empowerment, ensuring individuals have access to informed choices and independent care; ensuring transparency in medicine by advocating for open, evidence-based practices; and fostering a health culture that rebuilds trust and prioritizes holistic well-being.
Dr. Joseph Varon is a critical care physician, professor, and president and chief medical officer of the Independent Medical Alliance. He has authored over 1000 peer-reviewed publications and serves as editor-in-chief of the Journal of Independent Medicine. You can read more of Dr. Varon’s IMA posts here.
