Today, we mourn the loss of a true champion for freedom, justice, and the rule of law. Warner Mendenhall, founder of Freedom Counsel and a longtime friend and partner of the Independent Medical Alliance, passed away after a courageous battle with colon cancer.

Warner was a fearless attorney, but he was also a deeply compassionate human being. He became a trusted advocate for countless individuals who had been harmed, silenced, or abandoned by the healthcare system. From leading the whistleblower lawsuit against Pfizer on behalf of Brook Jackson to defending vaccine-injured patients, physicians, and families challenging mandates, Warner consistently stood with those who felt powerless. His relentless pursuit of justice was matched only by his kindness, generosity, and willingness to help others—often working pro bono and without seeking recognition. To many, he was not only a legal warrior, but a source of hope during some of the darkest moments of the COVID era.

He was a defender of truth, a builder of coalitions, and a leader who helped create an army of lawyers dedicated to protecting fundamental freedoms. Even in the final chapter of his life, he continued developing legal resources, tools, and strategies to help others carry this work forward.

What made Warner so extraordinary was not only his brilliance, but also his optimism. He never stopped believing that freedom could be restored, that justice would prevail, and that ordinary people could make an extraordinary difference.

His legacy lives on in the lives he touched, the freedoms he defended, and the countless patients, physicians, attorneys, and advocates he inspired.

Our deepest condolences go out to the entire Mendenhall family, who were so very precious to him, and to his friends, colleagues, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Rest in peace, Warner. Thank you for your courage, your friendship, and your unwavering commitment to liberty.