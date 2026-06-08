Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana's avatar
Diana
16m

His passing is a huge loss for the medical Freedom movement. He was such a kind and courageous person. I hope to see him later.

Reply
Share
Ann Tomoko Rosen's avatar
Ann Tomoko Rosen
14m

Such a warm and wonderful human being. I will remember him smiling… and changing the world for the better.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Independent Medical Alliance · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture