After thousands of mothers rallied behind the Independent Medical Alliance’s (IMA) “Smart Moms” campaign, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and CDC are reportedly set to end mRNA vaccine recommendations for children and pregnant women, according to the Wall Street Journal. The move follows mounting evidence of risks, including a 2025 study linking mRNA vaccines to a 620% surge in the risk of myocarditis among young men.

Launched on Tuesday of this week, the “Smart Moms” campaign has already amassed thousands of petition signatures and heart-wrenching personal stories from moms concerned about mRNA vaccine safety. IMA had planned a rally at HHS to deliver signatures later this month.

“This is a triumph for every mom who’s fought to protect their kids from this harmful treatment,” said Dr. Kat Lindley, IMA Fellowship Program Director. “When independent doctors and concerned parents unite, we can move mountains.”

“There is literally no medically justifiable reason to keep mRNA vaccines on the childhood schedule,” added Lindley. “This move is long overdue.”

Recent studies have raised significant alarms about mRNA, including a 2025 study in the International Journal of Cardiovascular Research & Innovation which reported a 620% increase in myocarditis and a 175% rise in pericarditis among young men post-mRNA vaccination, with risks potentially extending to younger cohorts.

IMA plans to continue the Smart Moms campaign, rallying MAHA moms nationwide for further reform of America’s healthcare system.