Dear Mr. President,

I am writing on behalf of tens of thousands of front-line physicians, healthcare providers, and researchers—not policy analysts or media commentators, but professionals delivering care across America’s healthcare system. Day in and day out, we witness emerging issues concerning mRNA technology that we believe warrant transparent, urgent public discussion—supported by observational feedback and other data.

The COVID response was dominated by Big Pharma’s flexing of its advertising and lobbyist budgets. In fact, much of the process during the COVID-19 pandemic appeared to operate under regulatory capture, where the pharmaceutical industry effectively controlled the regulatory structures meant to oversee it—topped off by then-President Biden’s 2021 speech warning that the unvaccinated will experience a “severe winter of illness and death.” Of course, none of this came true.

That’s why we’re so encouraged by your recent statement demanding that drug companies show us the results of this experimental shot. Real, transparent, undoctored data—from short-term findings to long-term safety data. And not just data from the drug companies, but also findings from independent studies – free from big pharma money. That’s what we, as front-line doctors, need the most.

Here’s what we’re seeing in our practices every day:

Persistence of vaccine mRNA and spike protein in those who took the shot, with some studies showing spike protein lasting months and even years and showing up in the brain, heart, and other parts of the body.

Increased myocarditis and pericarditis risks have been documented by hundreds of peer-reviewed studies, with one demonstrating a 600% increase in risk in young men.

Infant mortality trends are dramatically rising among vaccinated moms, with Mississippi being one example, where infant mortality reached its highest level in more than a decade, causing the state to declare a public health emergency.

Rapid increase in blood clotting abnormalities.

Rapid increase of rare and new onset of cancers, including many re-emergences of long-cured cancers.

Decreased fertility and pregnancy concerns among those who took the shot.

Estimates of mRNA injuries are in the millions, with countless lives negatively impacted or even lost. Yet, when these concerns are presented to Big Pharma, as well as prior HHS Administrations, they’re not met with scientific research or applied medicine, but with quick dismissals or stiff public relations campaigns seeking to tamp down any discussion.

That’s why we fought so hard to support the confirmation of RFK Jr. to HHS Secretary. There is no other agency of government more in need of reform than HHS, and within HHS, the CDC should be first on the top-to-bottom reform list.

Mr. President, we stand ready to engage—respectfully, scientifically, and constructively—with pharmaceutical leaders, regulators, and fellow clinicians to gain access to full disclosure of data sets and other research in pursuit of data clarity and patient safety. To that end, we request that the White House convene a series of meetings with independent physicians and drug industry executives where all data can be exchanged, analyzed, and discussed.

We are very grateful for your leadership in bringing them to the table – demanding answers that we’ve all wanted for years. What is at stake is not only the health of our patients today, but the strength and future of our entire healthcare system. We believe that you, Mr. President, have the ability to reset the direction of American healthcare—away from corporate interests and back toward the patient-doctor relationship, transparency in science, and accountability in policy.

The Independent Medical Alliance exists to ensure that frontline voices are heard in shaping a system that prioritizes honesty, integrity, and true medical innovation. We are committed to working alongside your Administration to build a healthcare environment where families trust their doctors again, and where science serves the people—not the other way around.

Thank you for your dedication to the American people and your drive to restore our government, including our healthcare agencies, to one that Abraham Lincoln aptly described as “of the people, by the people, and for the people.”

Sincerely,

Dr. Joseph Varon

President and Chief Medical Officer, Independent Medical Alliance

On behalf of the thousands of independent physicians, healthcare providers & researchers of the IMA

