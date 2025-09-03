Independent Medical Alliance

Julie K
5h

Love this. Hope it makes it past his handlers to him! 🙏🏻🙏🏻

Kathleen Oliver
4h

Thank you for doing this. I was so lucky to have found the FLCCC early on during the 1st months of the vaccine and your research and information helped me and other family members make the correct decision in not taking this vaccine. We have a lot of heart issues in my family, especially the men and this so called vaccine could have been very harmful. The protocols you posted helped us to prepare and stock up on Ivermectin and it helped us get rid of covid within 3 days of taking the medicine. Sadly other family did take the vaccine resulting in 2 deaths directly from the vaccine. Hopefully Trump will share research data and help inform the public about the truth about this particular vaccine and it's dangers.

