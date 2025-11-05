The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) announced today the addition of six distinguished senior fellows to its International Fellowship Program, bringing its senior fellow group to 54 leaders in the healthcare industry, representing 40 medical specialties across 16 U.S. states and 15 countries. These additions come as the IMA continues to build influence in the healthcare reform space across America and the global healthcare industry.

Since launching the fellowship program in May 2024, IMA has built the most dynamic international network of independent physicians, scientists, and medical professionals united by a shared mission to restore integrity, transparency, and humanity to modern medicine. Their collective expertise has contributed to clinical research, policy advocacy, and education that empower both patients and practitioners while advancing meaningful healthcare reform at the state and federal levels.

“As the healthcare landscape shifts and legislative reform efforts gain momentum at the Department of Health and Human Services and across multiple states, IMA’s fellowship program plays a critical role in ensuring that science, ethics, and patient empowerment remain at the forefront,” said Dr. Kat Lindley, Director of the IMA International Fellowship Program. “Expanding our specialties and expertise strengthens the work we are doing to advance informed consent, protect physician independence, and shape health policy grounded in honest, evidence-based medicine.”

“The Independent Medical Alliance was founded on the belief that scientific research, education, and collaboration are the cornerstones of restoring trust in medicine,” added Dr. Joseph Varon, President and Chief Medical Officer of IMA. “These new senior fellows bring not only clinical excellence, but also the courage to challenge broken systems and lead the way toward a more ethical and transparent medical future.”

Newly Appointed Senior Fellows

Dr. Cristian D. Ciora (New Jersey) – Senior Fellow, Psychiatry

Dr. John Fleishman (Ohio) – Senior Fellow, Neuro-Ophthalmology

Dr. Adylle Varon (Texas) – Senior Fellow, Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine

Dr. Jamie Waselenko (Ohio) – Senior Fellow, Integrative Oncology and Hematology

Dr. Monica Wehby (Indiana) – Senior Fellow, Pediatric Neurosurgery

Dr. Josef Witt-Doerring (Utah) – Senior Fellow, Psychiatry

A Growing Global Movement for Honest Medicine™

IMA’s International Fellowship Program unites experts across continents who are dedicated to reforming healthcare systems through patient-first principles, scientific integrity, and medical freedom. Senior Fellows actively contribute to policy development, research initiatives, and public education campaigns that promote transparency, accountability, and individualized care.

As the healthcare reform movement gains traction at the federal and state levels, IMA’s growing fellowship ensures that independent, clinically grounded voices remain at the center of shaping new policies that prioritize patients over profits.

Dr. Cristian D. Ciora, Senior Fellow, Psychiatry

Psychoanalytically trained psychiatrist in private practice in Englewood, New Jersey.

Completed psychiatric residency at Maimonides Medical Center and a C-L Psychiatry fellowship at LIJ Medical Center.

Focuses on psychodynamic therapy and helping patients achieve wellness without medication dependence.

Dr. John Fleishman, Senior Fellow, Neuro-Ophthalmology

Board-certified neuro-ophthalmologist with over 30 years of clinical practice in Dayton, Ohio.

Former Director of Neuro-Ophthalmology at the University of Michigan.

Co-founder and former president of the physician-owned Medical Center at Elizabeth Place.

Dr. Adylle Varon, Senior Fellow, Doctor of Acupuncture & Oriental Medicine

Texas licensed acupuncturist and Doctor of acupuncture and Oriental medicine and founder of Ambrozia Integrative Healthcare.

Secretary of the Texas Association of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (TAAOM).

International lecturer blending Traditional Chinese Medicine with modern evidence-based care.

Dr. Jamie K. Waselenko, Senior Fellow, Integrative Oncology & Hematology

Board-certified hematologist and oncologist with nearly 30 years of clinical and research experience.

Founder and Medical Director of Cincinnati Integrative Oncology and Functional Medicine.

U.S. Army veteran specializing in whole-person, integrative cancer care and metabolic therapies.

Dr. Josef Witt-Doerring, Senior Fellow, Psychiatry

Psychiatrist and former FDA Medical Officer specializing in psychiatric drug safety and withdrawal.

CEO and Medical Director of TaperClinic, the world’s leading psychiatric deprescribing practice.

Global advocate for informed consent and patient-centered mental health reform.

Dr. Monica Wehby, Senior Fellow, Pediatric Neurosurgery

Double board-certified pediatric neurosurgeon based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Recognized leader in pediatric neurosurgery and physician autonomy advocacy.

Brings decades of surgical and policy expertise to IMA’s fellowship network.