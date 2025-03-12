Are public health agencies making evidence-based decisions, or are they relying on fear to drive vaccine uptake?

This week, IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Ryan Cole welcomes Dr. Robert Malone for an eye-opening discussion on how public health narratives influence virus treatments and vaccine policies.

🚨 Key topics include:

Why the CDC combines pneumonia and flu deaths in its reports

The real risks of Tamiflu and alternative flu treatments

Fear-based vaccine marketing and its impact on public trust

The FDA’s canceled flu strain selection meeting —why it matters

What changes could come under a new HHS administration

The measles "outbreak"—media hype or legitimate concern?

📅 When: Wednesday @ 7 PM ET

📍 Where: Live on X.com or Rumble or Zoom

With flu season in full swing and public health decisions shaping global policy, it’s more important than ever to separate facts from fear. Don’t miss this crucial conversation with two of the most outspoken experts in medicine.