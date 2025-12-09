Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Polly Frost's avatar
Polly Frost
21h

Great article, thank you. I just started subscribing to this newsletter because of Dr. Paul Marik. I'm a survivor of severe Septic Shock. I knew nothing about Sepsis until I woke up in the ICU and my husband explained I'd been in a coma, nearly died and was incredibly lucky to have my organs and limbs intact. As I read about what happened to me, Dr. Marik's name kept coming up with the work he was doing and I learned about how he was treated during Covid. So I'm here — and very, very grateful to Dr. Marik for doing research. I'm just a lay person but I've been writing about my Sepsis hopefully to raise awareness. https://pollysnewsletter.substack.com/p/famous-people-who-died-from-sepsis And speaking of the Covid vax, I am very glad I did not have the mRNA vax spike proteins in my system when I went into a Cytokine Storm. Thank you again, and I look forward to reading!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The AI Architect's avatar
The AI Architect
1d

Genuinely impressed by this publication. The fact that Frontiers in Medicine is willing to validate patient experiences rather than dismiss them is probably the most critical step toward rebuiding institutional credibility in medicine. What's interesting is how the paper frames acknowlegment itself as a therapeutic intervention, which kinda flips the usual dynamic where institutions demand trust before transparency.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Independent Medical Alliance · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture