Independent Medical Alliance

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Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
1h

'a “far-left activist” with more sympathy for those who break the law than for the public interest'... But what, exactly, is "the public interest"?

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Lori's avatar
Lori
2h

All of us that support the IMA support Kennedy too!

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