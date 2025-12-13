Last week, the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) returned to Washington, D.C. for a series of congressional meetings and a holiday policy reception that brought together lawmakers, medical leaders, and national health-policy influencers. The purpose of the trip: to highlight the administration’s early successes, strengthen IMA’s standing as a trusted medical policy resource, and advance one of the most important family-centered health initiatives of the coming year—IMA’s Parents’ Bill of Rights and its proposed Family Medical Freedom Act.

The visit demonstrated IMA’s growing influence in shaping federal healthcare reform, offering legislators both the clinical expertise and the policy-ready solutions needed to protect parental authority, restore medical transparency, and safeguard independent physicians from federal overreach.

Strategic Meetings With Congressional Offices: Establishing IMA as a Go-To Expert Resource

In 2025, IMA articulated its vision for Honest Medicine and meaningful health reform in its Policy Priorities framework. Our recent visit to Washington, D.C. provided an opportunity to begin advancing those principles in federal health policy discussions.

Throughout the week, IMA leadership met with key Senate and House offices to offer evidence-based guidance and scientific expertise on emerging policy priorities. Meetings emphasized IMA’s ability to:

Provide clinical evidence and real-world data across 35+ specialties

Supply expert testimony at hearings

Serve as a trusted resource for health staff

Help draft legislative language aligned with medical freedom, informed consent, and parental rights

A central theme of these meetings was IMA’s request to collaborate on a federal Family Medical Freedom Act—a policy framework that merges Idaho’s newly enacted Medical Freedom Act (MFA) with IMA’s Parents’ Bill of Rights, forming a model national protection for families, students, and independent clinicians.

As framed in the meetings, the Act is zero-cost, bureaucracy-free, and ready for immediate legislative drafting, with IMA offering expert witnesses, model bill language, and clinical advisors.

Central Policy Focus: Elevating the Parents’ Bill of Rights to Federal Legislation

While celebrating progress under the 2025 health administration—particularly new transparency initiatives at HHS and oversight of mRNA technology—IMA emphasized that parental rights remain one of the most urgent unresolved issues in U.S. healthcare policy.

IMA’s Parents’ Bill of Rights, released in 2025, affirms seven core protections for families, including:

Full parental authority in children’s health decisions

Rights to opt out of vaccine mandates, intrusive medical screenings, ideological curricula, and over-medication

Rights to nutrition transparency, informed consent, and individualized care

Senators were briefed on how Idaho’s MFA, enacted this year and inspired in part by IMA clinicians, has already shielded an estimated 15,000 schoolchildren from coercive medical mandates.

The proposed federal Family Medical Freedom Act would:

End medical coercion in schools, workplaces, and public life

Codify IMA’s Parents’ Bill of Rights into national law

Protect independent physicians from retaliation by agencies such as HHS, CMS, and FDA

Legislators welcomed the opportunity to review the proposed framework—positioning IMA as a primary partner in shaping upcoming 2026 health policy reforms.

A Holiday Reception at CPI: Celebrating Progress and Looking Ahead

The week’s policy engagements culminated in a holiday reception hosted at the Conservative Partnership Institute (CPI). Far from a typical year-end gathering, the event functioned as both a celebration of the administration’s 2025 healthcare achievements and a forward-looking conversation about what must come next.

Attendees included congressional health staff, think-tank leaders, medical experts, and national advocates.

These conversations reflected how far IMA’s role has evolved since its founding—and set the stage for understanding how the organization arrived at this moment.

From FLCCC to IMA: The Largest Independent Physician Coalition in America

The Independent Medical Alliance is now recognized as the nation’s largest coalition of independent frontline doctors, with an alliance of more than 12,000 physicians, scientists, and clinicians across 35 specialties. Founded as the FLCCC during the COVID-19 crisis, IMA has become known for its life-saving early-treatment protocols, its pioneering vaccine-injury treatment frameworks, and more than 1,600 peer-reviewed scientific publications authored by its leadership.

Today, IMA reaches nearly one million patients, families, and supporters worldwide. In 2025, IMA expanded by launching the Journal of Independent Medicine—a conflict-free, peer-reviewed scientific journal that is entering its second year of publication.

Uniquely, IMA has multiple experts serving on federal advisory committees, including ACIP and the ACIP Working Group, ensuring that independent clinical perspectives are represented at the national level.

The Trusted Referral Network: A New Standard for Ethical, Independent Care

As IMA deepens its engagement in Washington, what resonates most with policymakers is not just our research or policy frameworks—it is the extraordinary caliber of clinicians standing behind them. Our physicians include pioneers of early COVID care, senior advisors to federal committees, leading experts in cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, microvascular disease, infectious disease, and more. These are doctors who risked their careers to speak truth, treat patients honestly, and publish research when others chose to stay silent.

Their credibility and integrity form the backbone of one of IMA’s most important initiatives: the Trusted Referral Network—a national directory of independent, ethical clinicians who honor informed consent and treat patients as partners in care. Each physician is meticulously vetted for expertise, ethical practice, and alignment with patient-first medicine. This network is not simply a directory; it is the infrastructure for rebuilding trust in American healthcare.

With your partnership, IMA is creating a resource that families urgently need—a place where patients can finally find doctors who listen, who think critically, and who are free to practice honest medicine. This growing alliance of physicians, researchers, and advocates ensures that the policies we advance in Washington are connected to real-world care, real clinical expertise, and real solutions for patients across the country.

With independent physicians, empowered parents, and principled lawmakers working together, the nation has an unprecedented opportunity to reshape healthcare policy in favor of transparency, consent, and human dignity.

