Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Surak's avatar
Surak
1d

This is super important. That is a very important position. I hope he is both a great scientist and a great communicator. Our local "news" station reported that Dr. Prasad claimed "without evidence" that COVID jabs had injured children. The editorializing modifier was a blatant lie. This is what Dr. Milhoan and his colleagues (Prasad, Bhattacharya, Kennedy, et al) are up against.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Laurel Shelton's avatar
Laurel Shelton
1dEdited

Great news!!! His heart is for the children. One of the most conscientious, God-fearing men you could ever hope to meet. I'm thankful to say he's my Pastor. I've and the privilege to go on one of the mission trips to Tanzania and personally witnessed the amazing work he and his volunteers do to help the children of this poor country.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Independent Medical Alliance
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture