The Independent Medical Alliance – a coalition of independent doctors, healthcare providers, and researchers – today congratulated the appointment of IMA Senior Fellow, former U.S. Air Force Lt. Colonel, flight surgeon, and board-certified pediatric cardiologist, Dr. Kirk Milhoan, to Chairman the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

“Dr. Milhoan represents the very best of medicine, and his leadership of ACIP will restore a patient-centered balance to the nation’s vaccine panel,” said Dr. Kat Lindley, Director of IMA’s Fellowship Program.

Milhoan assumes ACIP leadership with the elevation of Dr. Martin Kulldorff to chief science officer for the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE).

About Dr. Kirk Milhoan

Kirk Milhoan, MD, PhD, FACC, FAAP, is a board-certified pediatric cardiologist with decades of service as both a U.S. Air Force physician and global humanitarian. As co-founder of For Hearts and Souls, he has delivered life-saving pediatric cardiac care in underserved regions worldwide while continuing to treat children with complex heart disease and COVID-related cardiovascular conditions in the U.S.