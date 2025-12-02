IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Kirk Milhoan Appointed Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP)
Congratulations to IMA Senior Fellow and board-certified pediatric cardiologist Dr. Kirk Milhoan on being appointed Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).
The Independent Medical Alliance – a coalition of independent doctors, healthcare providers, and researchers – today congratulated the appointment of IMA Senior Fellow, former U.S. Air Force Lt. Colonel, flight surgeon, and board-certified pediatric cardiologist, Dr. Kirk Milhoan, to Chairman the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).
“Dr. Milhoan represents the very best of medicine, and his leadership of ACIP will restore a patient-centered balance to the nation’s vaccine panel,” said Dr. Kat Lindley, Director of IMA’s Fellowship Program.
Milhoan assumes ACIP leadership with the elevation of Dr. Martin Kulldorff to chief science officer for the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE).
About Dr. Kirk Milhoan
Kirk Milhoan, MD, PhD, FACC, FAAP, is a board-certified pediatric cardiologist with decades of service as both a U.S. Air Force physician and global humanitarian. As co-founder of For Hearts and Souls, he has delivered life-saving pediatric cardiac care in underserved regions worldwide while continuing to treat children with complex heart disease and COVID-related cardiovascular conditions in the U.S.
This is super important. That is a very important position. I hope he is both a great scientist and a great communicator. Our local "news" station reported that Dr. Prasad claimed "without evidence" that COVID jabs had injured children. The editorializing modifier was a blatant lie. This is what Dr. Milhoan and his colleagues (Prasad, Bhattacharya, Kennedy, et al) are up against.
Great news!!! His heart is for the children. One of the most conscientious, God-fearing men you could ever hope to meet. I'm thankful to say he's my Pastor. I've and the privilege to go on one of the mission trips to Tanzania and personally witnessed the amazing work he and his volunteers do to help the children of this poor country.