The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) – a national coalition of independent physicians, healthcare providers, and researchers – today applauded the appointment of IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Kirk Milhoan to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). He joins IMA Senior Advisor Dr. Robert Malone, underscoring the IMA’s growing role in ensuring that vaccine policy is grounded in rigorous science and independent clinical expertise.

“This is an important moment, not only for this accomplished physician, but for young moms across the country who deserve vaccine guidance for their children that puts science and health outcomes first,” said Dr. Kat Lindley, Director of IMA’s Fellowship Program and mother of five. “Dr. Milhoan represents the very best of medicine, and his experience will bring depth, independence, and balance to the ACIP panel.”

Kirk Milhoan, MD, PhD, FACC, FAAP, is a board-certified pediatric cardiologist with decades of service as both a U.S. Air Force physician and global humanitarian. As co-founder of For Hearts and Souls, he has delivered life-saving pediatric cardiac care in underserved regions worldwide while continuing to treat children with complex heart disease and COVID-related cardiovascular conditions in the U.S.

With this appointment, IMA-affiliated physicians now represent a significant presence on one of the nation’s most influential public health advisory bodies – presenting a pivotal opportunity to reaffirm the importance of scientific independence, clinical excellence, and transparency in shaping vaccine recommendations that affect millions of Americans.

