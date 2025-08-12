The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) today announced the publication of Volume 1, Issue No. 3 of the Journal of Independent Medicine, the organization’s peer-reviewed, double-blind scientific journal dedicated to restoring integrity, transparency, and public trust in medicine. The new issue arrives as the federal government continues to reassess conflicts of interest within its health agencies and advisory committees—an inflection point that underscores the need for rigorous, independent scientific platforms.

“We launched this journal to give voice to researchers and clinicians who were sidelined for speaking scientific truth during a time of global crisis,” said Dr. Joseph Varon, Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Independent Medicine and President of IMA. “As the Administration reevaluates who sits on its advisory boards and begins rooting out embedded financial conflicts, the need for unbiased, transparent science has never been greater. This journal exists to meet that moment.”

The Journal of Independent Medicine has quickly become a respected outlet for timely, provocative, and underreported research—free from pharmaceutical influence or political gatekeeping. In light of the U.S. Department of Justice’s ongoing inquiries into editorial bias in leading medical journals, the Journal of Independent Medicine has distinguished itself as a trustworthy alternative, welcoming contrarian viewpoints and rigorous critique.

“This isn’t just a journal—it’s a course correction,” added Dr. Varon. “We are building the infrastructure for honest medicine, piece by piece, and publishing the kind of research that can help policymakers, practitioners, and the public make truly informed decisions.”

Featured Articles: Volume 1, Issue No. 3

Review Articles

Nucleoside-Modified RNA and Lipid Nanoparticles – A Review for Lay People (Jessica Rose) — A clear, accessible breakdown of modRNA–LNP technology and the safety signals raised by global pharmacovigilance systems.

COVID-19 mRNA-Induced “Turbo Cancers” (Paul Marik & Justus Hope) — A review of the aggressive cancer patterns reported post-vaccination and the plausible biological mechanisms behind them.

Built Different: Functional Sleep Deprivation and the Elite Physician Phenotype (Joseph Varon) — A review exploring whether some physicians function optimally under sleep deprivation—and the risks of normalizing this phenomenon.

Pre-Existing Immunity to COVID-19 – Part 1 (Rachel Nicoll) — A comprehensive look at cross-reactive immunity to SARS-CoV-2 from prior coronavirus exposures.

The Great PCR and HPAI Mistake (Roger S. Meacock) — A veterinary case study revealing the misuse of PCR testing in diagnosing avian flu, with broader implications for over-testing.

Original Articles

Metacritique of Influential Studies Purporting COVID-19 Vaccine Successes: Part 2 (Raphael Lataster) — A deconstruction of statistical and methodological flaws in a major modeling study used to justify universal mRNA vaccination.

COVID Skeptics Were Right: U.S. Government Report Vindicates Suppressed Narratives (Raphael Lataster & Robert W. Malone) — A summary and contextual analysis of the House Select Subcommittee’s findings—many of which affirm formerly censored scientific positions.

Medicolegal

Reclaiming Health with the ACES Model (Jingduan Yang) — A white paper introducing a whole-person health framework integrating anatomy, chemistry, energy, and soul for systemic medical reform.

Letters to the Editor

Mortality Claims About COVID-19 Vaccinations (Paul Zarembka) — A critique of vaccine mortality data and the importance of transparent interpretation amidst conflicting claims.

Multiple Sclerosis Remission Is Possible (Bob Sblendorio & Christina Kiening) — A patient’s testimony on achieving remission through the Coimbra Protocol and a call for medical education on vitamin D therapy.

This issue—and all past issues—are available free of charge at www.JIndepMed.org.

