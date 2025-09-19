The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) applauds the unanimous, 12-0 vote by the HHS Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) to end the universal recommendation for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for infants, children, and adults.

The vote, which restores the patient-doctor relationship by recommending the vaccines only through “shared clinical decision-making” consultations with a healthcare provider, came after panel members were presented with troubling data on safety concerns and injuries associated with mRNA vaccines.

“This ‘vaccine’ was rushed into distribution from its inception, with a median review time of just 21 days before approval,” said Dr. Joseph Varon, IMA President and Chief Medical Officer. “There’s now a flood of peer-reviewed research highlighting the dangerous error of this process. This is, by far, the most harmful vaccine ever administered in the US. Today’s move is a victory for patient rights and transparency.”

The ACIP committee, members of which include IMA Senior Advisor Dr. Robert Malone and IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Kirk Milhoan, voted unanimously to adopt the updated guidance, emphasizing individual risk-benefit assessments over broad mandates. As key voices on the panel, Dr. Malone and Dr. Milhoan have been instrumental in advocating for evidence-based reforms, drawing on the IMA’s frontline expertise to highlight unresolved safety issues with mRNA technology.

Earlier this week, former CDC Director Susan Monarez faced scrutiny during Senate testimony, offering no substantive answers on why the CDC previously pushed mRNA vaccine mandates on children and healthy adults despite high risks and limited effectiveness against COVID-19 transmission. Monarez was also questioned about the CDC’s handling of 780,000 V-Safe injury reports withheld from the public.

