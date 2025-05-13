(Washington, D.C.) – The Independent Medical Alliance today launched “Smart Moms Ask,” a powerful nationwide campaign mobilizing mothers to demand that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the CDC remove mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from the childhood immunization schedule and halt their use in infants, children, and pregnant women.

Building on its highly effective national grassroots activism which helped secure HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation, the IMA’s new “Smart Moms Ask” campaign rallies moms to challenge a medical system that has ignored the growing body of vaccine injury data from COVID mRNA shots.

“Moms are the fiercest protectors of their children, yet they’ve been bullied into accepting mRNA shots with devastating risks,” said Dr. Kat Lindley, IMA Fellowship Program Director and mother of five. “This campaign unites their voices to demand HHS and CDC act now to safeguard our kids and expectant mothers.”

Alarming studies fuel the campaign’s urgency:

5 million U.S. children aged 6 months to 17 years have received the COVID-19 mRNA shot as of April 19, 2025

620% increase in myocarditis among young men post-vaccination, raising questions about safety in adolescent populations as sourced in a 2025 peer-reviewed study.

Miscarriage rates as high as 81% compared to an average rate of 13% have been reported in a Pfizer Patient Safety study.

~33% lower successful conception for vaccinated women were compared to unvaccinated women in 2022.

“There is no ethical or scientific case for exposing healthy children and pregnant women to these risks,” said Dr. Joseph Varon, IMA President and Chief Medical Officer. “HHS and CDC must act swiftly to protect our most vulnerable.”

The “Smart Moms Ask” campaign’s petition drive mobilizes moms and concerned citizens to demand that HHS remove mRNA vaccines from pediatric and prenatal recommendations, with signatures to be presented to Secretary Kennedy at HHS and Members of Congress.

To learn more about the campaign, visit: www.imahealth.org/smartmomsask

About Dr. Kat Lindley

Dr. Kat Lindley is a board-certified family physician and Director of the IMA Fellowship Program. With over 15 years of clinical experience, she is a leading voice in advocating for patient safety and medical freedom. She currently serves as President of Global Health Project, Past President of Texas ACOFP, Past President of TOMA, President of Texas Chapter of AAPS and Board member of DPCAction.

About Dr. Joseph Varon

IMA President and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Joseph Varon, is one of the nation’s foremost independent medical experts and gained fame during the pandemic for spending 715 consecutive days in full protective gear, fighting COVID-19 cases as the Chief Medical Officer in charge of the ICU at Houston’s United Memorial Medical Center. Dr. Varon’s unit had the best survival rates in the country.