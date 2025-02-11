IMA International Fellowship Program Welcomes Nine New Senior Fellows

(Washington, D.C.) — February 11, 2025 — The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA), formerly the FLCCC, proudly announces the addition of nine distinguished senior fellows to its International Fellowship Program. This latest expansion brings the total number of IMA senior fellows to 47 experts across 15 countries, representing over 35 medical specialties.

Since launching the fellowship program in May 2024, IMA has established a global network of physicians, scientists, and medical experts dedicated to advancing patient-centered, evidence-based medicine. These senior fellows play a pivotal role in advocating for medical freedom, ethical practices, and transparent healthcare policies in the US and beyond.

“The Independent Medical Alliance continues to be a beacon of medical integrity and patient advocacy,” said Dr. Joseph Varon, IMA president and chief medical officer. “With the addition of these esteemed senior fellows, we are strengthening our ability to influence public health policies, expand our educational initiatives, and restore trust in the doctor-patient relationship.”

Newly Appointed Senior Fellows

Clayton Baker (New York) – Senior Fellow, Internal Medicine

Kristin Held (Texas) – Senior Fellow, Ophthalmology and Ophthalmic Surgery

Mollie James (Missouri) – Senior Fellow, General Surgery

Sherry O’Donnell (Michigan) – Senior Fellow, Family Medicine

Molly Rutherford (Kentucky) – Senior Fellow, Family Medicine & Addiction Specialist

Daniel Stock (Indiana) – Senior Fellow, Family & Integrative Medicine

Michael Turner (Washington) – Senior Fellow, Integrative Medicine

Craig M. Wax (New Jersey) – Senior Fellow, Family Medicine

Katherine Welch (Indiana) – Senior Fellow, Pediatrics

A Growing Movement for Honest Medicine

Since its inception as the FLCCC Alliance in March 2020, IMA has evolved from a pioneering force in pandemic response to a global movement championing informed consent, patient autonomy, and independent medical research. The International Fellowship Program was created to unify and amplify the voices of medical professionals who challenge mainstream narratives and advocate for evidence-based, patient-first care.

“Each of our senior fellows brings a wealth of knowledge and an unwavering commitment to ethical medical practices,” said Dr. Kat Lindley, director of the IMA international fellowship program. “With their diverse expertise, we continue to build an international network of professionals who are dedicated to shaping the future of medicine and healthcare.”

Senior Fellows contribute to critical research, policy guidance, monitor disease trends, and develop treatment strategies, while also participating in global educational workshops and high-impact advocacy events. By leveraging local insights, and global expertise, we can amplify our collective impact, ensuring that the voices of these dedicated professionals are heard worldwide, fostering a healthier, more informed global community.

Recently, IMA Action, the 501(c)(4) advocacy arm of the Independent Medical Alliance, was launched to support much needed policy reform in American healthcare and many of IMA’s senior fellows will help drive suggested policy positions from IMA Action.

“The healthcare system is at a crossroads, and we are committed to leading the charge for transparency, accountability, and patient-centered care,” added Dr. Varon. “The future of medicine is in the hands of those who dare to stand for truth, and IMA is proud to lead this movement.”

To learn more about IMA International Fellowship Program and its senior fellows, visit IMAhealth.org/about/senior-fellows

About IMA (Formerly FLCCC Alliance)

The Independent Medical Alliance™ is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization and coalition of physicians, scientists, and other healthcare professionals united by a mission to restore trust and transparency in healthcare. The organization’s mission is one driven by Honest Medicine™ that prioritizes patients above profits and emphasizes long-term wellness and disease prevention through empowerment of both physicians and their patients. With a focus on evidence-based medicine, informed consent, and systemic reform, IMA is driving a movement to create a more compassionate and effective healthcare system.

For more information about the Independent Medical Alliance, visit www.IMAhealth.org