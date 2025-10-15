Independent Medical Alliance

Big E
14h

So happy to see IMA and our federal representatives talking with each other, freely and openly without fear of retribution.

And absolutely thrilled that Sen. Ron Johnson is finally receiving the accolades he so richly deserves for his unstinting efforts to champion freedom — especially medical freedom — for those whose voices were long censored, maligned, and ignored into oblivion.

At last, the beautiful disinfectant of truth and free speech — championed by IMA, Sen. Johnson, and other attendees is finally being applied. The light of truth must remain forever bright.

Thank you to all!

Brandon is not your bro
11h

Thank you all , sincerely. But , let me know when the ACOG stops recommending Covid shots to pregnant women.

