Last week, the Independent Medical Alliance convened leading physicians, researchers, and policy influencers for a few days of strategic engagement in the nation’s capital. Through legislative meetings and a private health policy reception, IMA strengthened its mission to restore integrity, transparency, and independence to American healthcare.

Meetings With Congressional Leaders: Building Bridges for Reform

IMA’s leadership team met with several key congressional offices, including:

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) and senior staff

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY)’s health policy staff

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA)’s legislative team

Senator Ashley Moody (R-FL)’s policy representatives

These meetings reinforced IMA’s role as a trusted expert resource for policymakers seeking unconflicted scientific analysis and clinical insight on today’s most urgent medical and healthcare challenges.

“We came to Washington not just to be heard, but to serve,” said Dr. Joseph Varon, IMA President. “Our physicians are treating patients every day. We see what’s working, what’s broken, and what reforms could truly save lives. We’re here to share that knowledge — not as lobbyists, but as frontline doctors.”

IMA’s key objectives included providing testimony and data to support evidence-based policy and health legislation; and aligning with policymakers on IMA’s four Policy Pillars and top priorities including:

Combat Chronic Disease: Advocate for preventive, integrative approaches addressing root causes, metabolic and lifestyle drivers of illness. Patient Empowerment: Ensure informed consent and expand access to independent physicians. Transparency in Medicine: Demand open data, integrity in medical journals, and full disclosure of conflicts of interest. Promoting Health Culture: Rebuild trust between clinicians and communities through education and honesty.

👉 Download IMA’s 2025 Top Policy Priorities

“Captured Science to Restored Trust”: A Policy Forum at CPI

At the heart of the week was a private panel discussion and reception hosted at the Conservative Partnership Institute (CPI) — an event that drew lawmakers, medical thought leaders, and advocates united by a desire to rebuild public trust in medicine.

Titled “Captured Science to Restored Trust: The Road Ahead in American Healthcare,” the program explored how regulatory capture, censorship, and the corporatization of medicine have undermined both public confidence and clinical freedom.

David Mansdoerfer, former HHS Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health, moderated the evening’s candid conversation, featuring:

Dr. Robert Malone – HHS ACIP Vaccine Panel Member & IMA Senior Advisor

Dr. Joseph Varon – President & Chief Medical Officer, IMA

Dr. Ryan Cole – IMA Senior Fellow, Pathology

Dr. Mollie James – IMA Senior Fellow, General Surgery

Panelists addressed the enduring consequences of “captured science,” the cost of censorship, and the urgent need to restore evidence-based policy grounded in real-world clinical outcomes rather than political ideology.

The evening concluded with an open discussion among attendees and policymakers, emphasizing collaborative steps toward restoring transparency in medical research and policy decision-making.

Honoring Senator Ron Johnson: A Champion for Independent Doctors

A highlight of the reception was the presentation of IMA’s “Champion for Independent Doctors” award to Senator Ron Johnson, honoring his relentless advocacy for truth, transparency, and accountability in government and public health.

“Senator Johnson has been a steadfast voice for the voiceless,” said Dr. Varon. “He stood up when others remained silent — demanding honest data, calling for oversight, and fighting for those harmed by misguided COVID policies and vaccine injuries.”

IMA’s recognition applauded Johnson’s tireless pursuit of integrity in science and governance — a call echoed by physicians and citizens nationwide. As Dr. Varon noted, “We hope this award inspires other legislators to show the same courage and conviction in defense of patients and doctors alike.”

From Influence to Impact: Advancing a Healthier Future Together

IMA’s presence in Washington was met with enthusiasm and respect from lawmakers and health-policy leaders alike. The Alliance’s combination of clinical expertise, scientific rigor, and integrity resonated strongly among staffers and legislators searching for reliable voices amid a fractured healthcare debate. In fact, several IMA Senior Fellows and advisors have been tapped to serve on HHS policy committees such as the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and subcommittees.

The reception at CPI drew a wide range of attendees, from policymakers and think-tank representatives to journalists and patient advocates. Conversations were candid, forward-looking, and solution-oriented — reflecting IMA’s growing influence as a bridge between frontline medicine and national health policy.

As an independent partner uniquely positioned to bridge clinical insight with actionable policy reform, IMA’s initiatives will continue advancing these goals while equipping policymakers and physicians alike with evidence-based tools to rebuild a trusted, patient-centered system.

