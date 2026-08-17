“I can tell you first hand, I’d never seen numbers like that in all my years of practice, which began in 1998. And it’s horrifying.” — Dr. Kimberly Biss

In a newly released video, Independent Medical Alliance Senior Fellow, Dr. Kimberly Biss, explains the observations and data on miscarriages that she saw in her practice during the COVID era. This comes as the release of Dr. Fauci’s text messages reveal that he and others had concerns about the mRNA shot causing failed pregnancies, yet publicly maintaining there was zero concern.

“I can tell you first hand, I’d never seen numbers like that in all my years of practice, which began in 1998. And it’s horrifying,” said Dr. Kimberly Biss, a respected obstetrician-gynecologist. “I don’t understand why so many in the mainstream press are refusing to acknowledge this, as if they’re rooting for the vaccine and against women.”

In the video, Dr. Biss estimated that some 60% of her patients had taken the COVID shot, and that miscarriage rates, which had averaged about 4% in 2020, doubled to 8% in 2021, and reached 15–16% in 2022.

Dr. Biss points out that there were ample warning signs including:

Pfizer’s trial enrolled no pregnant women, but 144 participants became pregnant anyway and 17 of them miscarried, roughly double the 5% to 6% first-trimester baseline.

Pfizer’s post-marketing report listed 270 pregnant patients and followed up on 32. Twenty-six of those lost their babies.

The New England Journal of Medicine paper that became the reassurance everyone cited built its 12.6% rate on a group in which roughly 700 of 827 women were vaccinated too late in pregnancy to register a first-trimester loss at all.

ACOG launched its campaign aimed at pregnant women in April 2021, and a FOIA request by attorney Maggie Thorp later established that it received $11 million routed through a trust funded with HHS money.

“It’s absolutely criminal that our medical system would prescribe a brand new, untested and unproven drug to pregnant women, arguably the most vulnerable population in medicine,” continued Dr. Biss. “We never gave anything brand new out of the gate to our pregnant patients. Before Covid, that would have been considered malpractice.”

See the full video here.