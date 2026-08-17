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Lori's avatar
Lori
2h

And this is proof this was part of a depop agenda. And we knew it all along.

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Primum non nocere's avatar
Primum non nocere
2h

Go back and look at the original Pfizer and Moderna documents.. the pre-clinical trial internal documents regarding the mRNA "vaccine" platform (circa early 2020). It specifically states pregnant women should avoid close contact with vaccinated individuals (aka mRNA spike protein shedding was already known to occur) and women who are pregnant or considering pregnancy should not take the shot.

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