The past week has been a watershed moment for the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) as we advance our mission to restore transparency, scientific integrity, and the sacred doctor-patient relationship in medicine. During this monumental reform from HHS, the IMA has been honored to stand as both a partner and a voice in this change, ensuring that the perspectives of independent physicians and the needs of patients remain central to these efforts.

With your steadfast support, we are challenging entrenched systems, exposing critical truths, and advocating for informed consent. Today, we share our recent achievements and humbly ask for your continued partnership to sustain this transformative work.

A Historic Victory at the CDC’s ACIP Committee

In a unanimous 12-0 vote, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) ended universal recommendations for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, shifting to shared clinical decision-making between doctors and patients. This triumph, driven by IMA Senior Advisor Dr. Robert Malone and Senior Fellow Dr. Kirk Milhoan as committee members, alongside Senior Fellows Dr. Suzanne Gazda (neurology) and Dr. Jordan Vaughn (microvascular disease) on the ACIP’s COVID vaccine working group, marks a return to evidence-based medicine. Their rigorous questioning of vaccine safety and effectiveness, backed by troubling data, broke through years of rubber-stamp approvals. IMA’s experts brought frontline insights to the table, engaging traditional CDC members, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and medical associations in unprecedented debate.

Read: IMA Praises ACIP’s Unanimous Vote to End Universal COVID-19 mRNA Shot Recommendations

Uncovering Vaccine Risks and Contamination

IMA’s commitment to truth shone through in a groundbreaking webinar hosted by Senior Fellow Dr. Ryan Cole, featuring Dr. Jessica Rose and researchers Kevin McKernan and Dr. David Speicher. Their peer-reviewed study confirmed significant DNA contamination in Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vials, far exceeding regulatory limits, including the presence of SV40—a gene sequence linked to cancer. Despite fierce resistance from journals and regulators, this work has been cited thousands of times, igniting urgent discussions about vaccine safety and informed consent. Your support empowers us to amplify this research and demand accountability for regulatory failures.

Watch: DNA Inside COVID Shots: Independent Science Confirms What Regulators Ignored

Addressing Vaccine Injuries and Long COVID

IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Jordan Vaughn joined Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., alongside NIH and FDA experts, in a roundtable tackling Long COVID and vaccine injuries. Dr. Vaughn’s expertise in treating microvascular issues post-vaccination emphasized the critical role of frontline physicians in driving solutions, not disconnected academics. With over $1.5 billion spent on Long COVID research yielding minimal results, IMA is developing practical tools like our Post-Vaccine Injury Treatment Protocol and Cancer Care Monograph to empower patients and doctors with evidence-based strategies.

Combating Demonization and Censorship

The tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk, a champion of open discourse, underscores the dangers of vilifying dissenting voices. As IMA President Dr. Joseph Varon wrote in his powerful Epoch Times editorial, “It’s Time to Stop Demonizing Those Who Have Legitimate Concerns Over Vaccines,” the attacks on physicians like himself—who faced threats for questioning mRNA vaccine safety—must end. IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Brooke Miller’s lecture at the American Association of Physicians and Surgeons further exposed the corporatization of medicine, calling for a return to physician autonomy and patient-centered care. These courageous voices, supported by IMA, are reshaping the narrative and rebuilding trust in medicine.

Read More:

Why Your Support Is Critical Now

Your generosity has placed experts like Dr. Malone, Dr. Milhoan, Dr. Gazda, and Dr. Vaughn at the forefront of critical discussions, including the ACIP’s COVID vaccine working group. It fuels our research, educational webinars, and advocacy for policies that prioritize patients over profits. The challenges ahead—overcoming entrenched interests, combating censorship, and rebuilding a transparent healthcare system—demand resources and resolve.

We urgently need your financial support to:

Expand research into vaccine safety and treatment protocols.

Advocate for legislative reforms to protect medical freedom.

Develop accessible resources, like our free Cancer Care Monograph and treatment guides.

Empower physicians to reclaim clinical independence through models like Direct Primary Care.

Join Us in This Fight

Together, we are dismantling a system that prioritizes corporate interests over human lives. Your donation, no matter the size, will help IMA continue to challenge propaganda, restore informed consent, and protect the doctor-patient relationship. Please consider contributing today and share our mission with others who value truth and transparency in healthcare.

With gratitude and determination,

Dr. Joseph Varon

President and Chief Medical Officer

Independent Medical Alliance

