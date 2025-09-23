Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
R1ghtTh1nk's avatar
R1ghtTh1nk
7hEdited

shifting to shared clinical decision-making between doctors and patients.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Independent Medical Alliance
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture