IMA Applauds RFK for Closing “Backdoor” Vaccine Mandate for Medical Staff
IMA applauds RFK for ending hospital vaccine mandates tied to federal funding—but universities and academic centers are still playing by those rules.
“It’s time to end the unlawful coercion of medical and university personnel through these backdoor COVID shot mandates.” – Dr. Joseph Varon
The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA), as a coalition of physicians, healthcare providers, and researchers dedicated to science-driven healthcare reform, applauds HHS Secretary Kennedy and CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz for eliminating a regulatory rule that effectively pressured hospitals to enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandates on healthcare workers.
“This is a major victory for medical freedom,” said Dr. Joseph Varon, President and Chief Medical Officer of IMA. “The prior policy created a perverse financial incentive for hospitals to mandate staff vaccination, regardless of individual health conditions, personal choice, or evolving science. That’s not public health—that’s regulatory coercion.”
IMA also warned that similar incentive structures persist in other federally funded institutions, including university medical centers, academic research hospitals, and large outpatient clinic systems. For example, the Department of Education and the NIH continue to award billions in research and institutional grants to universities and medical schools that demonstrate “strong vaccination compliance,” often using CDC-aligned staff mandates as a metric.
“This financial arm-twisting is still happening,” said Dr. Varon. “Whether through CMS, NIH, or even private insurers copying the federal playbook, medical professionals are being forced to choose between their jobs and their judgment. That’s unethical. It must end.”
Healthcare Reform – Powered by You 🤝
We’ve been working toward healthcare reform long before it made headlines. The Independent Medical Alliance brings together doctors, scientists, and advocates who believe patients should come first—and that belief is finally gaining ground.
But we can’t keep that momentum without you.
Donate today to help us protect principled, patient-centered care and push back against the forces trying to shut it down.
BAD NEWS: Federal Court Dismisses Manookian's Case Against LA Schools’ COVID Vaccine Mandates for Employees. The court ruled that shot mandates are constitutional if public health authorities say a shot will protect public health — regardless of whether a shot prevents transmission or provides immunity. Dissenting judges said the ruling comes “perilously close” to giving the government “carte blanche” to require medical treatments. By Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. (08/04/25) https://substack.com/@bige47/note/c-142336615
This insanity MUST STOP!
Does this mean that nurses will no longer annually be required to take ineffective and aluminum laden flu shots?