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Shaun
Oct 1

Why don't they include childhood vaccines as well. These big pharma have total immunity from vaccine injuries including death. Someone has to be accountable for this and it has to be the manufacturer. Repeal the 1986 childhood vaccine law and make pharma responsible.

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The Offsc℞ipt Pharmacist's avatar
The Offsc℞ipt Pharmacist
Oct 1

Although I agree with your five reforms (though I would suggest a well-trained pharmacist in regulation, drug approval and pharmacovigilance would also help), the BMJ did not perform the investigation. Dr David Wiseman did, and there is more than just masking. https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/Wiseman-Testimony.pdf

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