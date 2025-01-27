IMA Action Launches Campaign Supporting RFK Jr. Confirmation for HHS Secretary

The New Advocacy Arm of The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA), Formerly FLCCC Alliance, Is Poised to Lead Support for Public Health Policy Reform as Its Mission Expands

“We’re going to push back against the falsehoods of the Pharma-financed opposition to RFK Jr.,” said Lynne Kristensen Communications Director for IMA Action.

Help Confirm RFK Jr. -- Sign the Letter

Washington, DC Monday Jan 27, 2025 @ 11:38 PM Central —

Today IMA Action, a 501(c)(4) advocacy organization, announced its launch to support much needed policy reform that aims to restore trust in the doctor-patient relationship by calling for greater transparency, accountability, and integrity in healthcare — and by ensuring that medical decisions are guided by evidence-based, personalized care.

IMA Action’s inaugural initiative is a campaign to support the confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). This initiative is the first of many campaigns IMA Action will be launching to advocate for Honest Medicine™ in our healthcare system and Honest Public Servants in the new administration.

IMA Action is a 501(c)(4) advocacy arm of the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA), formerly the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC).

“This is a major decision point in America’s healthcare system,” said IMA President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Varon, who earned national recognition for working over 700 straight days during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Tens of thousands of scientists, physicians, clinicians and other healthcare professionals are mobilizing to support Kennedy’s confirmation and push back against the powerful conflicts of interest fighting to keep their hands in the public funding cookie jar.”

With both paid and grassroots components, IMA Action’s multi-faceted campaign will commence this week and be active in numerous states and the Washington, DC area.

“Our coalition is broad, highly active and deeply committed to much needed healthcare reform,” said Lynne Kristensen Communications Director for IMA Action. “We’re going to push back against the falsehoods of the Pharma-financed opposition to RFK Jr., and our healthcare professionals will be exceedingly active with their home state senators, policy makers and public health agencies.”

“The Kennedy and other HHS confirmations are about restoring health to America’s healthcare system, and IMA Action is excited for health reform to be at the forefront of the national conversation,” concluded Kristensen.

About IMA (Formerly FLCCC Alliance)

The Independent Medical Alliance™ is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization and coalition of physicians, nurses, and healthcare professionals united by a mission to restore trust and transparency in healthcare. The organization’s mission is one driven by Honest Medicine™ that prioritizes patients above profits and emphasizes long-term wellness and disease prevention through empowerment of both physicians and their patients. With a focus on evidence-based medicine, informed consent, and systemic reform, IMA is driving a movement to create a more compassionate and effective healthcare system.

For more information about the Independent Medical Alliance, visit www.IMAhealth.org