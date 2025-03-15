Join us at IMA 2025, April 4-6 in Atlanta, GA. This pivotal conference brings together top medical experts, researchers, and advocates to shape the future of patient-centered care, medical freedom, and policy reform.

The Independent Medical Alliance 2025 Conference is just around the corner—and we want you to be there!

Join this gathering of the thinkers, fighters, and truth-seekers who are shaping the future of medicine.

From the height of the COVID crisis to today, we’ve built a movement that refuses to back down. Now, with new leadership in Washington and the tide turning, this year’s conference is about action.

This is where the next chapter of medical freedom is written—together.

RESERVE YOUR TICKETS NOW

Expert Voices Leading the Way

We’re bringing together the doctors, researchers, and advocates who have been on the frontlines of truth and innovation, including:

Dr. Paul Marik – IMA Chief Scientific Officer, leading new research into patient-centered care.

Dr. Joseph Varon – IMA President and a champion for scientific integrity.

Dr. Ryan Cole – Expert pathologist and vocal advocate for medical transparency.

Dr. Robert Malone – A key figure in challenging the mainstream medical narrative.

Dr. Scott Atlas – Former White House COVID advisor and this year’s keynote speaker (speaking at our Networking Dinner, which will sell out soon!)

And many more.

What’s on the Agenda ?

The conference will feature a dynamic panel format designed for deeper discussion, audience engagement, and meaningful solutions. Some of the key topics include:

The New Era of IMA : The launch of IMA Action and our expanded role in shaping health policy.

2025 Science & Research Updates : The latest studies, cutting-edge treatments, and the work featured in the Journal of Independent Medicine.

Global Health Policy : The implications of the U.S. stepping away from the World Health Organization.

Medical Freedom & Patient Rights : Restoring autonomy, informed consent, and ethical healthcare.

Chronic Disease & Cancer Therapies : The latest on metabolic health, repurposed treatments, and reversing modern epidemics.

Post-Vaccine Syndrome : Case studies and expert perspectives on long-term vaccine-related health issues.

The State of the Freedom Movement: What’s next in the fight for transparency, accountability, and real change?

We’ll also be hosting a special networking dinner, where you can connect with fellow attendees and speakers in a more intimate setting.

Choose Your Experience

IMA 2025 offers several ticket options, but if you want the full experience, we highly recommend the All-Access Pass—or if you’re looking to go even further in supporting our mission, the Benefactor Pass.

🔹 All-Access Pass ($995) – Includes full conference access, networking dinner, and a VIP cocktail reception.

🔹 Benefactor Pass ($3,500) – Includes All-Access benefits plus the opportunity to bring a guest, and a portion of your ticket supports IMA’s mission.

Other options include:

Pro Pass ($675) – Friday-Sunday access, including all panels and meals.

Enthusiast Pass ($425) – Saturday-Sunday access to panels and meals.

ℹ️ The Pro Pass and Enthusiast Pass do not include access to the networking dinner. Tickets to the dinner must be purchased separately.

💡 Find accommodation options on our conference page.

Your Questions Answered

Need travel details? We’ve got information on the best airports and transportation options.

Dietary preferences? Let us know and we’ll accommodate your needs.

What should I wear? Business casual is recommended for the conference, with cocktail attire optional for the networking dinner.

For full FAQs, visit our conference page.

Secure Your Spot Today

IMA 2025 is more than a conference—it’s a turning point. Be part of the conversations shaping the next era of medicine. Join us in Atlanta and stand with those who refuse to accept anything less than the truth.

RESERVE YOUR TICKETS NOW!