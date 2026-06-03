Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

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AMV's avatar
AMV
2h

I refuse to accept that vaccines have ever been proven safe or effective. It’s a bunch of lies for decades. Too many payoffs to stop the gravy train. Parents need to make their own decisions, their kids, their choice! But they must insist on getting full informed consent which so far is fleeting. So until they are totally aware of safety profiles, declining all medical interventions for their precious kids is the only choice! Up to parents now since our government dances around the truth!

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Lori's avatar
Lori
2h

About time. Way past it in fact.

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