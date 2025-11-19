“Americans have figured out that mRNA has little value and major downside risks as it relates to COVID. It’s sad that the medical establishment pushed this risky shot against patients’ best interests.” – Dr. Joseph Varon.

In case you missed it, a PEW research survey from late October found that 6 in 10 Americans no longer want a COVID shot, a number that rises to 66% for those aged 30 to 49 years old.

“Americans have figured out that mRNA has little value and major downside risks as it relates to COVID,” said Independent Medical Alliance President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Varon, who himself was hailed as a COVID hero doctor. “This risky technology was forced upon patients by the medical establishment, and we’re still on the front-end of the health side effects being caused by mRNA and spike protein.”

The PEW survey, conducted Oct 20-26, 2025, also found that 44% of Americans are still unfamiliar with the CDC’s revised guidance on mRNA shots, moving from mandatory shots to advising that patients work with their doctors to determine what is right.

“We’ve come through a dangerous time in healthcare, where those who ‘think they know best’ are mandating everyone else do as they say,” continued Varon. “The injuries to patients from this era will negatively impact the rest of their lives.”

The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA), a national network of frontline physicians committed to transparency, evidence-based practice, and patient-centered reform, has worked to bring reform to HHS and other healthcare agencies, including advocating for the confirmation of RFK Jr. to HHS Secretary. In January of this year, the IMA released its groundbreaking “Four Pillars” of reform, which has served as a guidepost for the Administration and others in the healthcare arena.

About The Four Pillars

The Four Pillars of the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) are the foundation of its mission to transform healthcare. These include combating chronic disease, focusing on prevention and addressing underlying causes; promoting patient empowerment, ensuring individuals have access to informed choices and independent care; ensuring transparency in medicine, advocating for open, evidence-based practices; and fostering a health culture, which rebuilds trust and prioritizes holistic well-being.