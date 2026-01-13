We talk a lot about the power of sharing—how one conversation or a single link can change someone’s entire trajectory. But what does that actually look like day to day? Helen has been part of the IMA team since the FLCCC days, contributing to editorial work and managing our Community Forums alongside her husband, Greg. More than that, she’s become a relentless ambassador for our resources. The kind of person who strikes up conversations in coffee queues and follows up with friends facing hard diagnoses. Here’s her take on why she does it.

Okay, I’ll admit it, I’m definitely biased.

IMA has been my go-to for years. It’s where I turn when someone’s health takes a tough turn, and honestly, I’ve made it my mission to share it far and wide.

I’ve become that person. You know, the one who ends up giving health advice in coffee queues or at the supermarket when I overhear someone mention a jab injury or a new cancer diagnosis. I do it with a big smile and zero hesitation. “You’ve got to check out IMA; there’s help, and it’s free.” And not once has anyone looked at me sideways. People always say thank you, take down the link, and often follow up later.

Now it is even easier to share these amazing free resources with people that mention a cancer diagnosis because it’s all in one place: the IMA Cancer Resource Hub… everything that someone with a cancer diagnosis needs in one place, from the protocols and treatment guides to inspiring webinars and survivor stories.

It’s Been Shared a Lot Lately…

In the past two months, three close friends have been diagnosed with breast cancer. Three.

I’d heard others talk about cancer happening in clusters, but this is the first time it’s happened in my circle of friends.

The beautiful part? They all called me. They know what I’m about: that I don’t just accept one-size-fits-all treatments, that I believe deeply in optimizing the immune system, and that I live somewhere between solid, hopeful science and practical wisdom.

So, I sent them what I knew they needed: tailored info backed by research from a place of love (and maybe a few voice notes thrown in for good measure).

Here’s what I shared with them:

Check out the IMA Cancer Resource Hub to see why Helen has no hesitation sharing.

It’s Not Just About Info… It’s About Hope

There’s nothing scarier than a cancer diagnosis; it often hits like a freight train. But to be able to hand someone a lifeline and say, “Here. There’s hope. There’s help. And you’re not powerless.”… That’s everything.

IMA’s resources are:

✅ Free

✅ Science-based

✅ Compassionately written

✅ Meant to empower, not pressure

And they’re designed for real people—not just professionals or those who speak fluent “medical-ese.” Whether someone’s diving deep into research or barely holding it together, there’s something here for them.

So Yes… I Talk About IMA a Lot 😄

My friends have definitely heard me talk about IMA more times than they can count. But now, as more and more people face serious health challenges, I’m just so grateful there’s something real to point them to.

And if it means I end up giving strangers advice while waiting for my cappuccino… well, there are worse reputations to have 😉