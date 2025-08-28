Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jason Brain's avatar
Jason Brain
9m

Thank you for this timely and important new paper. After getting two doses of Moderna mRNA, a family member then contracted covid and immediately had a stroke – crazy, right? Then a few years later, got covid again and had more strokes and is still struggling to level the immunity boat so to speak before it capsizes entirely.

We've been to the best neurologists here in the Seattle area and they all refuse to speak directly to the elephant in the room; they're clearly still operating in 2021-mode, and will not risk speaking out (against mRNA) unless the medical board gives them approval from the top-down.

And so, the Hippocratic Oath remains relegated in the realm of allopathic medicine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Silent scorn's avatar
Silent scorn
26m

Is there any evidence that the spike protein can cause type 1 diabetes in adults? You mentioned endocrine disorders, very curious if you’ve seen anything. Also any evidence that nattokinase can reverse by breaking down the spike protein? Thank you!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Independent Medical Alliance
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture