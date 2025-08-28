Most of us remember the promises.

The COVID-19 mRNA vaccines were supposed to stop the spread. Prevent infection. Keep people out of the hospital. And perhaps most importantly, reduce the long-term harm caused by the virus.

Since then, we’ve seen studies define post-vaccine syndrome and identify risk factors that make some people more vulnerable than others. Now, another layer is emerging.

A new preprint co-authored by several researchers, including IMA’s Dr. Paul Marik and Dr. Jessica Rose, argues that even people who didn’t experience immediate side effects may still face lasting consequences. According to the authors, mRNA COVID vaccination could leave the body more vulnerable to complications after a future COVID infection. When infections follow vaccination—especially repeated ones—the result, they say, isn’t less severe illness but more. Sometimes much more.

The study, titled Compound Adverse Effects of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination and Coronavirus Infection: A Convergence of Extensive Spike Protein Harms, is a preprint, meaning it has not yet undergone peer review. But its premise is damning: at worst, the vaccines didn’t just fail to prevent long-term harm; they may have quietly laid the groundwork for it.

Introducing the “Hybrid Harms Hypothesis”

The paper proposes a simple but striking idea: that mRNA vaccination and natural infection don’t act independently—they compound. Each exposure to spike protein adds to the total burden. And in a body already primed by the vaccine, a later infection may push someone over the edge into chronic illness.

The authors call this framework the “Hybrid Harms Hypothesis.” This model re-examines how repeated spike protein exposure might explain the waves of chronic symptoms, immune dysfunction, and all-cause mortality seen in highly vaccinated populations.

Spikeopathy: A Common Pathway

Both the vaccine and the virus produce spike protein. And both can leave that spike lingering in the body far longer than originally claimed—months, even years.

The study builds on the concept of spikeopathy: the idea that spike protein itself is the common pathological driver behind many post-COVID and post-vaccine complications. The authors outline how it can damage blood vessels, dysregulate immune function, and trigger neurological, cardiovascular, and autoimmune problems.

Crucially, the paper argues that it’s not just about how someone is exposed to spike. It’s about how much and how often.

Clinical Signals Are Being Missed

One of the study’s key warnings is that health systems may be missing the full picture. Many long-COVID diagnoses, the authors argue, may actually be hybrid harms—conditions worsened or even made possible by prior vaccination, then activated by infection.

In Table 2, the paper lists dozens of overlapping symptoms shared by post-acute COVID syndrome (PASC) and post-COVID vaccine syndrome (PCVS). These include:

Cardiovascular: myocarditis, arrhythmias, POTS

Neurological: brain fog, peripheral neuropathy

Autoimmune: Hashimoto’s, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis

Endocrine and hormonal dysregulation

If both sources produce similar harms and both exposures are common, then official counts may be dramatically underestimating risk by failing to connect the dots.

National Trends Back It Up

The paper also presents population-level data from Nordic and Southeast Asian countries, as well as Australia, South Korea, and Singapore. These regions all saw spikes in excess mortality during the “Living with COVID” era when vaccination rates were high and infections surged.

The authors stop short of claiming definitive causality, but their message is clear: it’s time to ask harder questions about what’s really driving these patterns.

More Investigation is Needed

The authors have compiled a shocking amount of evidence in this study. Still, they are calling for immediate, independent investigation into:

Long-term spike protein persistence

The impact of repeated exposure from both infection and vaccination

Immune dysregulation and vascular injury mechanisms

Better pharmacovigilance for overlapping harms

They argue that current monitoring systems are blind to multi-hit injury patterns and that public health institutions must re-evaluate how they define and track both vaccine injuries and COVID-related illness.

The Long Game of Spike Protein Harm

The premise that vaccination protects against long-term harm is now hanging by the thinnest thread. The evidence pointing to the opposite effect is taking shape rapidly.

If this hypothesis holds, it changes everything.

It means millions may be walking around with silent vulnerabilities—unaware they’re one infection away from lasting illness. We urgently need better surveillance, honest research, and public health strategies that recognize the possibility of compounding harm.

Independent Science Needs Independent Support

