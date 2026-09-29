Dr. Joseph Varon and Dr. Adylle T. Varon read manuscripts submitted from all over the world. The pattern they describe has little to do with the quality of the underlying science. Papers arrive from authors with long academic affiliations and stall over unclear research questions, thinly described methods, the wrong target journal, or references in the wrong style.

So they wrote a manuscript on how to write a manuscript.

Dr. Joseph Varon is Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Independent Medicine and President and Chief Medical Officer of the Independent Medical Alliance. Dr. Adylle T. Varon is the journal’s assistant editor. Their guide in the new issue, written from the editors’ desk rather than the author’s, walks through:

Choosing a topic that is actually publishable

Settling authorship before the writing starts

Selecting the right target journal

Building the paper in IMRAD format, with a title and abstract that earn a read

Preparing tables, figures, and Vancouver-style references

Responding to peer review without losing the paper

Dr. Adylle T. Varon sees where good work comes apart.

“The quality of the paper is fantastic. It’s just the actual format and the reference lineups, and what we require being Vancouver style for the Journal of Independent Medicine. It’s just these little basic things that can really tarnish a fantastically written manuscript.” — Adylle T. Varon

The paper is not written only for people preparing a submission. Readers who never intend to publish get a view of what it takes to get a study into print, including why the shortcut many assume exists does not work. As Dr. Varon puts it, “to write a good paper, there is no AI that’s going to do it for you.”

📖 Read and Download the Full Paper

How to Write a Medical Manuscript That Gets Published: A Practical Guide from the Editors’ Desk (JIM Vol. 2, No. 5, 2026) — Authors: Joseph Varon, Adylle T. Varon

👉 Visit the Journal of Independent Medicine to create a free account and download the full article.

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