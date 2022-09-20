How I Cured Myself of Type 2 Diabetes while Searching for Long COVID Treatments
Here's my story, plus a couple of Top 10 lists
By Dr. Paul Marik, MD, FCCM, FCCP
They say you are what you eat. If so, then the average American is about 50% carbohydrates and 35% polyunsaturated fats.
Here’s a list of the top 10 American foods:
Hamburger
Hot dog
French fries
Oreo cookies
Pizza
Soft drinks/soda
Chicken tenders
Ice cream
Donuts
Potato chips
No wonder more than one third of Americans are classified as obese.
I’m not trying to be fat-phobic. Believe me, I’ve been overweight too. What I’m saying is the highly processed foods we eat and the many prescription drugs we take are trying to kill us. I know that sounds dramatic, but sometimes a little hyperbole is necessary.
This is a story about how, while researching treatments for COVID-19, I discovered a way to lose weight and cure myself of Type 2 diabetes — by changing my approach to eating.
A few months ago, my colleagues and I released a protocol to help people suffering from symptoms after receiving COVID vaccines. Top on our list of recommended treatments was intermittent fasting, which triggers a process in the body called autophagy. This is the body’s way of clearing out damaged cells and regenerating new, healthy cells.
Intermittent fasting, as it turns out, has a long list of astonishing benefits, including weight loss, reduced inflammation, improved sleep, balanced blood sugar, and immune support. I have spoken extensively about autophagy in our FLCCC weekly webinars, and I highly recommend my colleague Dr. Been’s short videos on the subject as well.
Having been a diabetic for over 25 years, I thought I was destined to be on anti-diabetes medication forever and would eventually develop diabetes-related complications.
Here’s a list of the drugs I used to take daily:
Metformin
Jardiance
Altace
Amlodipine
Lipitor
Zoloft
After four weeks of intermittent fasting and focusing on real vs. processed foods, I managed to get myself off all those medications (except metformin, but my dosage is drastically reduced). I do take a few supplements, including Omega 3, spermidine, resveratrol, melatonin and Vitamin D3. In 12 weeks, I lost 35 lbs.
Here’s my top 10 list of foods you should be eating:
Fish – especially Alaskan salmon
All vegetables (including avocados, beans, broccoli, spinach, etc.)
Chicken breast (free range, no hormones, no antibiotics)
Nuts – (almonds, brazil nuts, cashews, pistachios)
Peanut butter, chia seeds
Greek yogurt + pre-probiotics (not sweetened)
Meat (grass fed, no hormones) – avoid processed meats
Blueberries (limit volume)
Grapefruit (limit volume)
Coffee (with heavy cream or coconut oil; Stevia - no sugar or artificial sweeteners)
People will tell you Type 2 diabetes is a progressive, incurable disease. In my case, that proved to be a big, fat lie.
I was diagnosed with Type 2 in March, immediately started KETO. A1C was 10.5
Three months later June A1C was 5.9 considered Pre-Diabetes.
Three months later Sept A1C was 5.3 and normal.
Originally my Dr. wanted to start me on Metformin and I asked her to give me 3 months to try it by eating right. Thankful she did. I can never go back to eating that way again, or it will come back.
I love it when the docs catch up with the rest of us.