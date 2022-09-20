By Dr. Paul Marik, MD, FCCM, FCCP

They say you are what you eat. If so, then the average American is about 50% carbohydrates and 35% polyunsaturated fats.

Here’s a list of the top 10 American foods:

Hamburger Hot dog French fries Oreo cookies Pizza Soft drinks/soda Chicken tenders Ice cream Donuts Potato chips

No wonder more than one third of Americans are classified as obese.

I’m not trying to be fat-phobic. Believe me, I’ve been overweight too. What I’m saying is the highly processed foods we eat and the many prescription drugs we take are trying to kill us. I know that sounds dramatic, but sometimes a little hyperbole is necessary.

This is a story about how, while researching treatments for COVID-19, I discovered a way to lose weight and cure myself of Type 2 diabetes — by changing my approach to eating.

A few months ago, my colleagues and I released a protocol to help people suffering from symptoms after receiving COVID vaccines. Top on our list of recommended treatments was intermittent fasting, which triggers a process in the body called autophagy. This is the body’s way of clearing out damaged cells and regenerating new, healthy cells.

Intermittent fasting, as it turns out, has a long list of astonishing benefits, including weight loss, reduced inflammation, improved sleep, balanced blood sugar, and immune support. I have spoken extensively about autophagy in our FLCCC weekly webinars, and I highly recommend my colleague Dr. Been’s short videos on the subject as well.

Having been a diabetic for over 25 years, I thought I was destined to be on anti-diabetes medication forever and would eventually develop diabetes-related complications.

Here’s a list of the drugs I used to take daily:

Metformin

Jardiance

Altace

Amlodipine

Lipitor

Zoloft

After four weeks of intermittent fasting and focusing on real vs. processed foods, I managed to get myself off all those medications (except metformin, but my dosage is drastically reduced). I do take a few supplements, including Omega 3, spermidine, resveratrol, melatonin and Vitamin D3. In 12 weeks, I lost 35 lbs.

Here’s my top 10 list of foods you should be eating:

Fish – especially Alaskan salmon All vegetables (including avocados, beans, broccoli, spinach, etc.) Chicken breast (free range, no hormones, no antibiotics) Nuts – (almonds, brazil nuts, cashews, pistachios) Peanut butter, chia seeds Greek yogurt + pre-probiotics (not sweetened) Meat (grass fed, no hormones) – avoid processed meats Blueberries (limit volume) Grapefruit (limit volume) Coffee (with heavy cream or coconut oil; Stevia - no sugar or artificial sweeteners)

People will tell you Type 2 diabetes is a progressive, incurable disease. In my case, that proved to be a big, fat lie.