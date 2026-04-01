Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Star's avatar
Dan Star
5d

The bombardment is so pervasive it must be intentional. Many municipalities used to use 4 feet of sand to filter. And that method filters microplastics. Then do periodic back flushes and pump deep into ground for micron to eat it. So many simple steps but none taken or discontinued. Intentional!!!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Big E's avatar
Big E
4d

Another worthy review would be the medical effects on humans and animals of the chemicals and heavy metals being released (without our consent) by various forms of geoengineering, including stratospheric aerosol injection/solar radiation management (SAI/SRM) and cloud seeding.

For an intro to the geoengineering topic, check out a collection of articles and references here: Geoengineering Catch-Up: https://tinyurl.com/yvant5tt

And, of course, there are vaxxines, especially their adjuvants, to consider.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Independent Medical Alliance · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture