This year’s 4th Annual Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Conference marked a pivotal moment not only for the organization, but for the future of healthcare. Held in Atlanta under the theme Honest Medicine: Redefining Health, the 2025 gathering introduced a powerful new format—centered around IMA’s core pillars—Combatting Chronic Disease, Patient Empowerment, Transparency in Medicine, and Health Culture—the conference delivered thought-provoking conversations designed to challenge the status quo and inspire meaningful change.

Against this energizing backdrop, IMA proudly recognized four medical leaders whose work exemplifies the mission and values of Honest Medicine.

Global Champion Award: Dr. Kat Lindley

IMA President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Varon first presented the Global Champion Award to Dr. Kat Lindley for her exceptional leadership and advocacy on the world stage.

Dr. Lindley played a pivotal role in launching and leading the IMA Senior Fellowship Program, which has grown over the past year to include 47 esteemed medical experts representing 35 specialties across 15 countries. Her tireless advocacy for doctor-patient rights and freedom of speech has made her a respected voice for family health and medical ethics worldwide. A mother of five and newly elected member of her local school board, Dr. Lindley continues to lead by example, balancing global influence with a deep commitment to community and family.

Honest Medicine Award: Dr. Kirk Milhoan

Presented by IMA’s Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Marik, the Honest Medicine Award honored Dr. Kirk Milhoan, a physician who lives out IMA’s foundational principles: integrity, scientific rigor, empowerment through knowledge, collaboration, innovation, and impartiality.

This year’s recipient, Dr. Kirk Milhoan, exemplifies these values through his compassionate care of post-COVID and vaccine-injured patients as a Senior Fellow in Pediatric Cardiology. Beyond the clinic, Dr. Milhoan serves communities in need through his medical mission nonprofit, For Hearts and Souls, delivering life-saving pediatric cardiac care in underserved countries like Mongolia, Zambia, Kosovo, and Mexico. His work reflects the heart of Honest Medicine—combining science with service, and advocacy with action.

Excellence in Holistic Health Award: Dr. Yusuf (JP) Saleeby

Presented by Executive Director Kelly Bumann, IMA recognized Dr. Yusuf (JP) Saleeby with the Excellence in Holistic Health Award for his pioneering work in functional and integrative medicine. Although unable to attend due to a family emergency, the award was accepted on his behalf by practice partner and COO Chris Jackman.

Dr. Saleeby is a tireless contributor to the IMA community and a Senior Fellow in Functional and Integrative Medicine. Whether answering complex medical inquiries, mentoring fellow practitioners, or producing educational content like the Whole Body Health video series, Dr. Saleeby is known for his dedication to whole-person care and the fundamental rights of patients and doctors alike. His leadership continues to inspire the next generation of integrative health advocates.

Excellence in Holistic Health Award: Dr. Kristina Carman

Also receiving the Excellence in Holistic Health Award, Dr. Kristina Carman was honored for her innovative and patient-centric approach to wellness. A Senior Fellow in Nutritional and Holistic Health, Dr. Carman blends her clinical expertise with her skills as a chef to empower patients through personalized nutrition, targeted supplementation, and holistic lifestyle strategies.

She is the creative force behind many of IMA’s most popular patient resources, including the From A to Zinc Nutrient Guide, the Comprehensive Guide to Women’s Health, and the new Optimal Immunity Handbook, all of which are freely available at IMAhealth.org. Dr. Carman’s ability to simplify complex health concepts and meet patients where they are continues to make her a guiding light in holistic health.

As the IMA continues to champion a reimagined future of healthcare rooted in honesty, science, and human dignity, the achievements of these remarkable awardees serve as both inspiration and roadmap. Their work embodies the spirit of Honest Medicine—a movement that refuses to compromise truth, autonomy, or compassion in the pursuit of wellness.

