This week: FLCCC founders, fellows, and friends represent Honest Medicine from the frontlines of Asheville, Boston, and Ocala.

The 4th Florida Summit on COVID

FLCCC President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Varon (L), takes questions from FLCCC Senior Fellow and Florida Summit on COVID founder, Dr. John Littell.

FLCCC Founders and Senior Fellows were well represented at the fourth annual Florida Summit on COVID held in Ocala on October 19th. The conference title for 2024 was First Do No Harm: Protecting Our Children, Our Families & Our Medical Freedom.

Topics, panels, and speakers from the 4th Florida Summit on COVID

‘Back to Basics’ in Boston

FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Ryan Cole, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, and others spoke at the Back to Basics conference in Boston this past Saturday.

The mission of the Back to Basics Conference is a return to critical thinking, curiosity and open and honest communication. We aspire to facilitate a free exchange of ideas devoid from censorship and coercion. By advocating transparency and a requisite evaluation of scientific research, we empower individuals to make informed decisions that will ultimately cultivate optimal well-being in body, mind and spirit.

Dr. Paul Marik Returns!

FLCCC Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Marik returned to the FLCCC Weekly Webinar following a month-long tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Dr. Marik Co-Authors Paper on Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, and Mebendazole Cancer Treatment Protocol

The peer-reviewed paper, Targeting the Mitochondrial-Stem Cell Connection in Cancer Treatment: A Hybrid Orthomolecular Protocol, was co-authored with Dr. William Makis and others and published September 19, 2024 in the Journal of Orthomolecular Medicine.

First-in-the-World Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole Protocol in Cancer has been peer-reviewed and published on Sep.19, 2024! The future of Cancer Treatment starts NOW. Dr. William Makis

Dr. Kory Looks at the Rise in Medical Errors

FLCCC Founder and President Emeritus, Dr. Pierre Kory asks if a spike in medical errors can be linked to negative cognitive effects of mRNA vaccines.

In a three day span, I was told by four different patients of errors made by both physicians and nurses that harmed them, ranging from the catastrophic to the concerning.

‘Gut-it-Out’ to a Healthier Microbiome with Dr. Carman’s Latest Guide

In the latest Tools and Guides collaboration, FLCCC Senior Fellow, Nutritional & Holistic Health, Dr. Kristina Carman, looks at the relationship between the gut microbiome and blood sugar regulation, highlighting how this connection can impact overall health and wellness.

Honest Medicine at Work

Through the aftermath of hurricanes and devastation across the East, the FLCCC is working with teams on the ground in North Carolina and Florida to get much-needed supplies and support to them immediately. We have supplies heading to Dr. @molsjames and the @james_clinic in NC and have a group of clinicians prepared to deploy to areas in need. The concept of #HonestMedicine isn’t just about treatment—it’s about standing by our communities in times of crisis. We are committed to offering support, expertise, and care wherever it’s needed most. Together, we can make a difference and ensure no one is left behind.

Connect Without Fear of Censorship

Like what you’ve seen and read in today’s highlights? One thing is for sure, we’ll be talking about it all at the FLCCC Forums. Drop by today and continue the discussion or start a new one.

