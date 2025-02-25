The Independent Medical Alliance (formerly FLCCC) sets 2025 conference for April 4–6 in the Buckhead district of Atlanta.

Join leading medical professionals, health advocates, and engaged citizens for an eye-opening and empowering event that will Redefine Health and the future of medicine. This year the gathering is designed to restore integrity and transparency in healthcare and redefine health through Honest Medicine™.

‘Honest Medicine: Redefining Health’ will feature two and a half days filled with:

• Inspiring Talks & Breakout Sessions Listen to revolutionary thinkers and top experts as they share groundbreaking insights on patient-centered care, medical freedom, and the future of Honest Medicine.

• Important Discussions: Engage in conversations that challenge the status quo and inspire innovative ideas for better health care, advocacy, clinical research, and education.

• Meaningful Connections: Network with passionate professionals, health advocates, and like-minded individuals who are committed to creating real change.

REGISTER FOR IMA 2025 CONFERENCE

Need accommodations? We’ve reserved rooms at the Grand Hyatt Buckhead just for IMA conference guests. To enjoy a special promotional rate, visit the booking page for the Grand Hyatt Buckhead.

RESERVE ROOM AT GRAND HYATT BUCKHEAD

If you have any questions or need a hand with anything, email us at events@imahealth.org. We’re here to help! We can’t wait to see you in Atlanta! Let's join forces to redefine the future of healthcare together.