We are THRILLED to announce the historic confirmation of RFK Jr. to lead Health and Human Services (HHS)! This momentous achievement is thanks to YOU, and we can't thank you enough for your incredible support!

Now, let’s keep the momentum going — please take 30 seconds to thank your Senator for their role in making this happen. Every action counts!

Together, we’ve made history — and this is just the beginning!

THANK YOUR SENATOR

Thank you for fighting for Honest Medicine!