Hidden Culprit: New Review Reveals Mitochondrial Dysfunction Link in Long COVID and PACVS Patients
Standard tests miss it. Doctors can’t explain it. New research points to mitochondrial dysfunction as a central driver of both long COVID and PACVS—and a path toward targeted treatment.
The pandemic may be over, but for millions, the suffering isn’t. Long COVID remains underdiagnosed and rarely treated. Post-Acute COVID-19 Vaccination Syndrome (PACVS) doesn’t even have an official diagnostic code, meaning the healthcare system has no way of accounting for it. Patients are left searching for answers, often unable to find doctors willing to treat them.
One reason: the symptoms don’t show up on standard tests. Persistent fatigue, cognitive impairment, and dysautonomia are described by patients, but their labs often come back “normal.”
A new review published in Biomolecules explains why. Mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress are central drivers of these conditions. And recognizing that opens the door to targeted diagnosis and treatment.
This collaborative effort, co-authored by IMA President Dr. Joseph Varon, IMA Co-Founder Dr. Jose Iglesias, and Director of Research Matthew Halma, identifies mitochondrial reactive oxygen species (mtROS) as a pivotal mechanism underlying persistent symptoms, whether the spike protein exposure came from infection or vaccination.
“Our findings suggest that long COVID should be recognized as a mitochondrial disorder rooted in redox imbalance. By identifying specific biomarkers and imaging modalities to assess mitochondrial health, we can advance toward more personalized treatment approaches.” — Study Authors
Mitochondrial Reactive Oxygen Species: A Unifying Mechanism in Long COVID and Spike Protein-Associated Injury: A Narrative Review Authors: Eunseuk Lee, Adaobi Amelia Ozigbo, Joseph Varon, Matthew Halma, Madison Laezzo, Song Peng Ang, Jose Iglesias
About the Study
The spike protein is the common thread linking Long COVID and PACVS. What hasn’t been clear is exactly how it causes persistent symptoms at the cellular level. This review answers that question.
Key findings:
SARS-CoV-2 disrupts mitochondrial bioenergetics by compromising membrane integrity, elevating mtROS production, and impairing mitophagy
These disruptions cause sustained immune activation and metabolic imbalance
The same mechanisms apply whether spike protein exposure comes from infection or vaccination
These alterations don’t appear on conventional diagnostics, explaining why patients keep getting told nothing is wrong
The review also addresses the diagnostic gap: approximately 0.9% of vaccine recipients may develop PACVS, and two-thirds visit four or more doctors before receiving a diagnosis.
“This review consolidates a growing body of evidence indicating that mitochondrial dysfunction plays a central role in persistent symptoms,” the authors write. “It opens avenues for new diagnostic and therapeutic strategies.”
Under the Microscope: The Cellular Energy Crisis
Mitochondria produce the energy that powers nearly every function in the body. When they’re damaged, the effects cascade: muscles fail to recover, cognition suffers, and the immune system stays stuck in overdrive.
The review details how spike protein disrupts mitochondrial function: impairing the electron transport chain, generating excess reactive oxygen species, blocking clearance of damaged organelles, and triggering inflammation through mitochondrial DNA leakage. This creates a self-perpetuating cycle that can persist long after infection or vaccination.
Critically, this damage doesn’t register on standard blood panels or imaging. It’s subcellular. That’s why emerging biomarkers matter: peroxiredoxin-3, circulating mitochondrial DNA, and Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy are now revealing what conventional tests have missed.
But while the damage is hard to detect, its effects are systemic. The figure below illustrates how mitochondrial dysfunction ripples across the body, affecting the brain, heart, lungs, kidneys, liver, pancreas, and blood vessels.
Therapeutic Strategies: Restoring Mitochondrial Health
If these conditions stem from mitochondrial dysfunction, restoring mitochondrial health becomes the treatment target:
Pharmacological: Mitochondria-targeted antioxidants (MitoQ, EUK-8); NAD⁺ precursors like nicotinamide riboside; metformin for ROS suppression.
Nutritional: CoQ10, N-acetylcysteine, creatine, magnesium, riboflavin.
Non-pharmacological: Carefully calibrated exercise, timed to avoid symptom flares.
“Future studies should focus on validating non-invasive biomarkers and testing interventions that restore mitochondrial function,” notes Matthew Halma. “This approach has potential not only for long COVID but for other post-viral syndromes.”
From Dismissed to Defined
This review builds on IMA’s sustained work bringing scientific rigor to conditions mainstream medicine has ignored.
June 2025: “Breaking the Silence” — first peer-reviewed study defining PACVS as a measurable condition
November 2025: PACVS diagnostic criteria published in Frontiers in Medicine
December 2025: Post-vaccine fatigue linked to mitochondrial dysfunction via MRS imaging
A year ago, PACVS had no definition. Now it has a biological basis, diagnostic biomarkers, and therapeutic targets. This review connects the dots, showing that Long COVID and PACVS share a mechanism—and potentially a treatment path.
The work continues.
I hope I may be excused for writing about my Septic Shock survival and recovery once again — mitochondrial dysfunction is something Sepsis gives you, along with all the other body dysfunction gifts it bestows! The vicious cycle is I need to exercise to repair my mitochondria but I find it hard to exercise with my mitochondria having been destroyed. A great big GRRRR to that! So I've been doing what I can to boost my mitochondria functioning —taking Creatine and other supplements, eating three home cooked meals every day that are rich in protein, good fat, fiber, pro and prebiotic. I exercise in small segments through the day. What I find most important is breaking down where my dysfunctional mitochondria is and I focus on those areas. Not just with exercise but also focusing on the mind-body split that happens with mitochondria dysfunction. I used to be able to will myself into exercise. Now I have to sync up my mind with my body. Not easy! One thing I find really helpful is Somatic Tracking. I wonder if long Covid and PACVS sufferers might not benefit from that, too.