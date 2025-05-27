IMA Secures Major Victory: HHS Removes mRNA Vaccines from Childhood and Pregnant Women’s Immunization Schedules

(Washington, DC) – The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) achieved a significant policy win today as the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the removal of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from the recommended immunization schedules for children and pregnant women. The decision follows the IMA’s “Smart Moms Ask” campaign, which mobilized tens of thousands of petition signers over the past ten days and included plans for a march on the HHS Washington, DC headquarters.

The HHS decision aligns with the IMA’s groundbreaking “Four Pillars of Healthcare Reform,” which advocates for evidence-based medical policies.

“There was no medical justification for keeping mRNA COVID-19 vaccines on the childhood and pregnant women’s schedules, and we applaud Secretary Kennedy and the HHS staff for their quick action in making this change,” said Dr. Kat Lindley, Director of IMA’s Fellowship Program. “There continues to be mounting evidence of significant risks that far outweigh any potential benefit. That’s why we’re also urging the full repeal of the mRNA emergency use authorization for rigorous evaluation.”

A 2024 study in the International Journal of Cardiovascular Research & Innovation found a 620% increased risk of myocarditis and a 175% increased risk of pericarditis in young men following mRNA vaccination, underscoring heightened concerns about adverse effects, particularly in younger populations. And as early as November 2021, IMA and others were warning of emerging signs that mRNA posed unusually high risks to healthy children.

“This decision by HHS acknowledges the growing scientific evidence of mRNA vaccine risks, particularly for children and pregnant women,” added Dr. Varon, IMA President and Chief Medical Officer. “It’s a vital step toward prioritizing patient safety and a needed start toward a thorough reassessment of mRNA.”

The IMA’s campaign has resonated nationwide, amplifying the voices of concerned parents and healthcare professionals. The organization continues to advocate for transparent, science-driven healthcare policies.

About Dr. Kat Lindley

Dr. Kat Lindley is a board-certified family physician and Director of the IMA Fellowship Program. With over 15 years of clinical experience, she is a leading voice in advocating for patient safety and medical freedom. She currently serves as President of Global Health Project, Past President of Texas ACOFP, Past President of TOMA, President of Texas Chapter of AAPS and Board member of DPCAction.

About Dr. Joseph Varon

Dr. Joseph Varon is one of the nation’s foremost doctors and gained fame during the pandemic for spending 715 consecutive days in full protective gear, fighting COVID-19 cases as the Chief Medical Officer in charge of the ICU at Houston’s United Memorial Medical Center. Dr. Varon’s unit had the best survival rates in the country.

About The IMA Four Pillars

The IMA’s “Four Pillars” outline a roadmap for meaningful healthcare reform. The ban on mRNA from the childhood and pregnant women vaccine schedules is an essential step toward the Four Pillars’ call for full repeal of the mRNA emergency use authorization. To learn more about this important reform plan, contact Lynne@imahealth.org.