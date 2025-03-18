HHS Must Enact Immediate Nationwide Ban on Harmful Synthetic Dyes from US Food Supply

(Washington DC) – Today, the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) formally called on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to enact a sweeping federal ban on synthetic chemical dye food colorings in all consumable products – citing mounting studies and other data that indicates potential health risks, including hyperactivity in children, allergic reactions, and links to America’s spike in chronic illnesses.

“Americans deserve food that doesn’t come with a hidden health cost,” said Dr. Joseph Varon, IMA President and Chief Medical Officer. “These dyes are purely cosmetic and serve no nutritional purpose. It’s time for the US to catch up with global standards and protect our families.”

Synthetic food dyes, such as Red No. 40, Yellow No. 5, and Blue No. 1, are widely used in processed foods, beverages, and candies across the United States. However, these additives derived from petroleum-based chemicals are facing growing scrutiny from scientists and consumer advocates. Several countries, including members of the European Union, have restricted or banned their use, opting instead for natural alternatives like beet juice or turmeric.

“America spends more money on healthcare than any other nation on earth, yet we also lead every industrialized nation in chronic illness and other diseases,” continued Varon. “We must act now to stem this rising tide. Eliminating synthetics in our food is a good first step.”

About Dr. Joseph Varon

Dr. Joseph Varon is one of the nation’s foremost doctors and gained fame during the pandemic for spending 715 straight days suiting up and fighting COVID-19 cases as the Chief Medical Officer in charge of the ICU at Houston’s United Memorial Medical Center. Dr. Varon’s unit had the best survival rates in the country.

About IMA (Formerly FLCCC Alliance)

The IMA (formerly Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, FLCCC), is the nation’s leading organization of front-line healthcare providers. IMA Action (IMAAction.org) is the 501c4 advocacy arm of the Independent Medical Alliance (IMAHealth.org), a 501c3 non-profit organization.

