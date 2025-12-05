“Parents should never be treated as bystanders in their children’s health.” – Dr. Kat Lindley

The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA), a national coalition of physicians, healthcare providers, and medical researchers, welcomed yesterday’s announcement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) outlining new federal actions to reinforce parental authority in children’s healthcare decisions.

The reforms, which include addressing parental consent, access to children’s health information, and accountability within federally supported health centers, mirror multiple principles articulated in IMA’s Parents’ “Back to School” Healthcare Bill of Rights, released in August.

“While we don’t take victory laps in medicine, it is encouraging to see federal policy shift toward what independent physicians and parents have been saying for years,” said Dr. Kat Lindley, Director of IMA’s Fellowship Program and mother of five. “Parents should never be treated as bystanders in their children’s health.”

On December 3, HHS announced several actions, including launching an investigation into reports that a Midwestern school vaccinated a student without parental consent, despite an existing religious exemption, and sending a nationwide notice reminding healthcare providers that parents have full legal rights to access their children’s medical information under federal law. Additionally, HHS announced a new HRSA grant requirement mandating that any health center receiving federal funds must comply with all federal and state parental-consent laws when treating minors.

“IMA physicians have repeatedly warned that when schools and clinics bypass parents, trust in public health collapses,” Lindley added. “With these actions, HHS is taking steps toward restoring that trust.”

IMA’s Parents’ Healthcare Bill of Rights outlines seven core protections designed to safeguard parental involvement, ensure transparency, prevent overmedicalization, and promote evidence-based nutritional and physical wellness practices. The IMA continues to urge state and local leaders to adopt these principles as a foundational standard for all youth-serving institutions.

Dr. Kat Lindley is a board-certified family physician and Director of the IMA Fellowship Program. With over 15 years of clinical experience, she is a leading voice in advocating for patient safety and medical freedom. She currently serves as President of Global Health Project, Past President of Texas ACOFP, Past President of TOMA, President of Texas Chapter of AAPS and Board member of DPCAction.