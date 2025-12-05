Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
17h

Thank you, Sec. Kennedy and HHS!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mick From Hooe (UK)'s avatar
Mick From Hooe (UK)
2h

About time! Sanity is returning - very slowly.

Next must be the retraction of the PREP Act, which shields Vax and medicine profiteers from facing LIABILITY for injuries and DEATHS caused by their dangerous, sometimes 'Experimental', poisonous treatments and injections - particularly mRNA 'vax', which is being used as a DEPOPULATION tool.

Unjabbed Mick (UK Patriot) We live longer!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Independent Medical Alliance · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture